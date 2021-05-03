Road work ahead

A water main upgrade on Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge is expected to take until the end of May. (Ronan O’Doherty - The News)

Along with trips to the lake, more sunlight at the end of the day, and a craving for ice cream; road construction is an inevitability each summer.

With a number of local projects planned, this year will be no different.

Currently, travellers along Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge will notice some major construction between 216 and 222 Streets.

The city is replacing the water main and re-lining the sanitary sewer, and are planning to repave the road once completed.

The project is expected to be ongoing until the end of May.

Hours of work will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and occasionally on Saturday as necessary.

In order to accommodate rush-hour traffic, Dewdney Trunk Road will maintain two westbound travel lanes from 7 to 9 a.m. (with one eastbound lane), and two eastbound lanes from 3 to 5 p.m. (with one westbound lane). All travel lanes will be reinstated after working hours.

There will be intermittent bus stop closures during the installation of new water service connections, but no more than one bus stop will be closed at any time.

TransLink is aware and will be posting signage at the affected bus stop as needed with directions to the nearest available stop.

One of the largest projects in the city will be the upgrade of pedestrian and cycling facilities on 232 Street from 116 Avenue north to Dewdney Trunk Road.

Council recently awarded a $3 million contract for work on the multi-use path.

It will connect the cycling network to the existing path south of 116 Avenue at Maple Ridge Lawn Bowling Club, and the proposed MUP north of Dewdney Trunk Road to Abernethy Way. The corridor improvements also include streetlights, pathway lighting and sidewalks.

The city’s manager of community engagement, Fred Armstrong, also noted it does annual road paving as part of the proactive road maintenance plan.

“The city’s engineering operations department does inspections of road surfaces to prioritize maintenance of our road network,” he said.

“It’s infrastructure reserves ensure that a systematic maintenance program can be put into place to protect these critical assets.

“In the coming weeks the plan will come before council as part of the contract award. The total value of this work will be in excess of $3 million.”

The City of Pitt Meadows will also be undergoing road construction this summer, but the tendering process will not be complete until the end of May.