Roads reopen after flooding in Maple Ridge

Flooding prompted closure of 132nd Avenue, but it was reopened on Tuesday morning. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Flooding on roads in Maple Ridge has receded, and commuter routes have re-opened – including 224th Street and 132nd Avenue – on Tuesday morning.

Heavy rains caused high water flows and localized flooding on the Alouette River system on Monday morning, as part of flooding and weather-related issues that impacted much of southern British Columbia.

The North Alouette has receded from yesterday’s rainfall amounts and the South Alouette remains at the levels from last evening.

The city says it is expecting an update on flow rate projections from BC Hydro later Tuesday morning, and can again update the situation by 11 a.m.

The city operation centre can be reached at 604-463-9581, and city crews continue to work in the field dealing with calls for service and monitor road conditions.

The Environment Canada forecast for Pitt Meadows has a chance of showers on Tuesday, with a mix of sun and cloud on Wednesday, and there are no weather alerts.