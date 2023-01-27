Rockin’ River Music Fest in Merritt has been cancelled for 2023, citing economic struggles. (Rockin’ River Music Fest- Facebook)

Rockin’ River Music Fest in Merritt has been cancelled for 2023, citing economic struggles. (Rockin’ River Music Fest- Facebook)

Rockin’ River Music Fest in Merritt cancelled due to financial struggles

Announcement follows Vancouver Folk Fest, Squamish Constellation Festival cancellations

Rockin’ River Music Fest in Merritt is cancelled this year, making the same difficult decision other music festivals in the province have had to make.

In a social media post, Rockin’ River Music Fest organizers said the festival has been met with economic obstacles that it can’t overcome, and the festival had to be cancelled for 2023.

‘We want to thank the City of Merritt who has always welcomed us with open arms, the incredible artists, staff and most importantly — you, the fans. Many of whom have been loyal since year one,” reads the post.

Rockin’ River follows a string of music festival cancellation appointments from earlier this month, including the Vancouver Folk Music Festival and the Squamish Constellation Festival.

READ MORE: Chorus of support has Vancouver folk fest board reviewing cancellation, letter says

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Merrittmusic festivals

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Guildford protest leader recants Chinese spy story

Just Posted

Lindsey Willis recently accepted donations totalling $3300 from the Aerie and Auxiliary of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2831. (Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Hospice Society receives $3300 donation from Maple Ridge fraternal group

Tyler Blatz of the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds made his PJHL debut on Wednesday night with the Flames. (Flames Twitter/Special to The News)
Flames host two games in Maple Ridge this weekend

Entry into a previous Earth Day photo contest. (Special to The News)
Photo and poetry contests open for Maple Ridge Earth Day festivities

The Pitt Meadows Secondary senior girls volleyball team won the Fraser North District Championship this past season. (Special to The News)
City of Pitt Meadows honours girls volleyball team at Tuesday’s council meeting