Ridge Meadows RCMP were called to a collision on the 12300-block of 232nd Street Maple Ridge around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. (THE NEWS/files)

Ridge Meadows RCMP were called to a collision on the 12300-block of 232nd Street Maple Ridge around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. (THE NEWS/files)

Rollover collision in Maple Ridge sends two to hospital: witness

Those involved sustained non-life threatening injuries, RCMP confirm

RCMP were called to a rollover collision in Maple Ridge Wednesday night, where two individuals were taken to hospital, according to a witness on scene.

Mounties were called to the 12300-block on 232nd Street around 8:30 p.m., where a witness reports a pick-up truck travelling southbound on 232nd Street had crashed into a parked vehicle and flipped onto its side.

READ MORE: Mother and children escape raging townhouse fire in Maple Ridge

“The load of garbage in the bed of the truck spilled out all over the road and the parked vehicle was pushed several dozen metres,” the witness described.

They said two occupants were extracted from the vehicle by firefighters and were transported to hospital.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Woman and dog found dead after Maple Ridge house fire

“Ridge Meadows RCMP confirms they attended a traffic incident yesterday evening involving a grey Nissan SUV and a red Chevy truck,” said Cst. Julie Klaussner.

“There were no life threatening injuries. Due to the fact that this event did not occur during regular commuting hours the impact to traffic was minimal.”

Details leading up to the crash are not yet known.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashmaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 exposure at Kanaka Creek elementary in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows RCMP were called to a collision on the 12300-block of 232nd Street Maple Ridge around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. (THE NEWS/files)
Rollover collision in Maple Ridge sends two to hospital: witness

Those involved sustained non-life threatening injuries, RCMP confirm

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID-19 exposure at Kanaka Creek elementary in Maple Ridge

First case in district school case since resumption of classes after spring break

Local pharmacies booked up quickly for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)
Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows pharmacies booked solid for AstraZeneca vaccine

Locally vaccine is available at Shoppers Drug Mart, London Drugs, and Save-On-Foods

Some of Maple Ridge’s Fraser Kickboxing’s COVID-19 measures are posted on their front door. (Ronan O’Doherty photo)
Status quo for many Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows institutions despite new COVID-19 measures

For gyms, churches and large employers much will remain the same

Screen shots from Tuesday night’s Zoom meeting show Coun. Kiersten Duncan holding up a sign. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge councillor ejected from online meeting

Kiersten Duncan held up sign saying “Let Me Speak #Censured”

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 832 new COVID cases and five deaths as third wave continues

There have been 787, 649 vaccine doses administered, including 87,394 second doses

Clinton Sebastiano, 31, is being charged with threatening a SkyTrain worker Tuesday (March 29) and well as targeting, attacking and robbing a passenger. (Black Press Media files)
SkyTrain worker threatened, passenger attacked in racist tirade

Clinton Sebastiano, 31, is charged with one count of robbery and uttering threats

The Vancouver Canucks next three games have been postponed due to positive COVID-19 test results in players and a member of the coaching staff. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Next 3 Vancouver Canucks games postponed due to COVID-19

2 Canucks players and a coach entered quarantine, in line with NHL COVID-19 protocol

Bebop, a pot-bellied pig found wandering in Langley, is heading to a new home after a stay at the Langley Animal Protection Society’s shelter in Aldergrove. (Happy Herd/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Lost Langley pig finds forever home after time at LAPS shelter

Bebop spent some of his time at the shelter learning to do tricks

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Toronto Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates with Blue Jays Teoscar Hernandez after Hernandez hit a game-tying solo home run off New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole during the sixth inning of a major league baseball game on opening day at Yankee Stadium, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Play ball! Blue Jays beat Yankees 3-2 in 10 innings in 2021 MLB opener

Grichuk rips RBI double to lead Toronto past New York

Ralph Mackay Fraser has been ordered to pay $226,000 in compensation to a man he sucker-punched in 2008. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Drunken sucker punch costs B.C. teacher $226,000

‘Thoroughly disgraceful incident’ in 2008 left hotel security guard permanently injured

A&W took to social media April 1, among other Canadian companies, announcing the so-called creation of a pizza-scented candle that smells like mushroom, green pepper and pepperoni. (Instagram/A&W)
7 companies out to trick Canadian customers this April Fools’ (PHOTOS)

Onion-scented sanitizer, pizza-scented candles and cheese-scented essential oil announced April 1

Workers at an ice cream shop wear face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 at Steveston Village, in Richmond, B.C., on Sunday, January 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
All B.C. workers can now get time off for their COVID vaccine without repercussions

Leave is currently unpaid but B.C. government says it’s exploring paid options

Most Read