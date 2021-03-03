Rollover crash in Maple Ridge sends 17-year-old to hospital

First responders were called to the 24600-block of 100th Avenue in Maple Ridge around 8:15 p.m on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 to crash. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to The News) First responders were called to the 24600-block of 100th Avenue in Maple Ridge around 8:15 p.m on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 to a crash. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to The News) First responders were called to the 24600-block of 100th Avenue in Maple Ridge around 8:15 p.m on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 to a crash. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to The News)

Emergency crews were called to a vehicle collision on Tuesday evening that closed a section of roadway in the Albion neighbourhood and sent a 17-year-old to hospital.

First responders were called to the 24600-block of 100th Avenue around 8:15 p.m. involving a black Toyota Celica and a white Honda Accord, according to Cst. Julie Klaussner with Ridge Meadows RCMP.

One vehicle on the scene could be seen off the road on its roof in a shallow ditch.

One person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Klaussner said.

“All parties are co-operating with police and the investigation is ongoing,” she added.

The area was closed to vehicle traffic for just under two hours while a tow truck recovered the vehicle and cleared the scene.

Correction: This story has been updated to say the incident involved two vehicles, an earlier version stated it was a single-vehicle rollover crash.

maple ridgemotor vehicle crash