Rollover crash in Maple Ridge sends 17-year-old to hospital

Emergency crews were called to a vehicle collision on Tuesday evening that closed a section of roadway in the Albion neighbourhood and sent a 17-year-old to hospital.
First responders were called to the 24600-block of 100th Avenue around 8:15 p.m. involving a black Toyota Celica and a white Honda Accord, according to Cst. Julie Klaussner with Ridge Meadows RCMP.
One vehicle on the scene could be seen off the road on its roof in a shallow ditch.
One person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Klaussner said.
“All parties are co-operating with police and the investigation is ongoing,” she added.
The area was closed to vehicle traffic for just under two hours while a tow truck recovered the vehicle and cleared the scene.
Correction: This story has been updated to say the incident involved two vehicles, an earlier version stated it was a single-vehicle rollover crash.
