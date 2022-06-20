VIDEO: Rollover on Maple Ridge bypass sends one to hospital

A rollover in Maple Ridge has sent one person to hospital.

First responders were called to the crash along the Haney Bypass by 223 Street at about 5 p.m. on Monday, June 20.

One person in the rolled vehicle was sent to hospital, while the driver of another vehicle involved was uninjured.

A witness on the scene said it was a T-bone collision and the car rolled twice before coming to a stop on its roof.

The Haney Bypass has been reduced to a single lane and traffic going eastbound is backed up.

Traffic will be heavy in the area.

