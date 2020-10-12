It took emergency crews several minutes to free a person trapped after a car accident late Sunday night. Maple Ridge firefighters had to cut off the roof of the sedan. (Barry Brinkman/Special to The News)

Roof removed to free trapped driver after late night crash

Maple Ridge person taken to hospital with minor injuries after accident on 229th Street and Dewdney

Jaws of life had to be used to cut away the top of a crashed car and free at least one person trapped inside late Sunday night in Maple Ridge.

The accident occurred at about 11:40 p.m. in the vicinity of Dewdney Trunk Road and 229th Street.

While investigators are still in the preliminary stages, it’s believed the green Lexus was westbound when the driver lost control, the car apparently jumped the curb, hit a pole, and “clipped” into another vehicle, said Ridge Meadows RCMP Sgt. Daniel Rettenbacher.

He described weather conditions as a possible factor, noting it was dark and the roads were slippery. But he noted speed may have also played a part in the crash.

According to reports, there were two people in the Lexus, both from Maple Ridge. And there was one person in the clipped car, also from Maple Ridge.

Only one person was believed to be injured, that being the driver of the Lexus, Rettenbacher said. He was taken to hospital with what was described as minor injuries. He has since been released.

Police are hoping to speak with witnesses to the incident, or access dashcam or surveillance video from the area around the time of the crash scene. Anyone with information is asked to call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251. Or, to remain anonymous, people can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.solvecrime.ca.

