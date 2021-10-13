Rotary Club of Meadow Ridge offering free laminated vaccine passports to seniors

Rotary Club of Meadow Ridge is offering free laminated vaccine passports to seniors in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

The club is starting to offer wallet-sized, laminated vaccine passports for those 65 and above, said Rotarian Matt DeBruyn.

“This idea was borne by two senior Rotarians talking about how difficult it might be for seniors to always have the proper ID and proof of vaccination, when visiting places,” said DeBruyn,”We realized that many seniors might have trouble getting the proof of vaccination in the first place. In addition, the proof document would be a large unwieldy piece of paper.”

The club members realized that a small card, that would fit into a wallet, and that could be kept together with the government ID card, would come in very handy, especially for seniors.

“Being seniors ourselves, we realized that it was also just another item to forget, like car keys and wallets,” he said, adding that to counter wear and tear, they decided to laminate the cards.

“We figure that the main cost for us is volunteer time, and that there should be no barrier for any of our local seniors to obtain the laminated card, so we decided to offer the card at no charge,” said DeBruyn, adding that each senior will receive two laminated vaccine card copies.

The card can be obtained by emailing the senior’s name as shown on the BC Health Card, BC Health Card number, date of birth, and date of second vaccination, to: rotaryvaccard@shaw.ca.

They will also be able to get the card by calling 672-514-9379 and asking for Matt DeBruyn.

This offer is only until Nov. 15 for now, and those younger than 65 who want to avail of this are encouraged to make a minimum of $5 donation.

“As you may know the motto of Rotary International is ‘service above self’. We are always looking for ways to help people,” said DeBruyn.

