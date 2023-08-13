Rotary Duck Race in Maple Ridge raises best-ever $91,000

The Rotary Duck Race was run in Maple Ridge on Sunday, Aug. 13. (Neil Corbett/The News) The Rotary Duck Race was run in Maple Ridge on Sunday, Aug. 13. (Neil Corbett/The News) The Rotary Duck Race was run in Maple Ridge on Sunday, Aug. 13. (Neil Corbett/The News) The Rotary Duck Race was run in Maple Ridge on Sunday, Aug. 13. (Neil Corbett/The News) The Rotary Duck Race was run in Maple Ridge on Sunday, Aug. 13. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Maple Ridge resident Tracey Bon had the fastest rubber duck to race down the Alouette River, and won $15,000 on Sunday afternoon in the Rotary Duck Race.

And a best-ever $91,000 was raised for youth and seniors groups in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

“That’s the highest we’ve ever been, and we’re stoked. Thank you to the community,” said Rotary Club of Meadow Ridge president Brenda Jenkins.

The president said the annual fundraiser is a lot of work, but the payoff was the support for numerous community groups, a great family event in Maple Ridge Park on Sunday, Aug. 13.

There were prizes for the top five ducks:

• Second was Jamie Shin, winning $1,200 cash and a $1,200 Mark’s shopping spree.

• Third was Jim McCaughan of Vancouver winning a Beautyrest mattress valued at $2,000.

• Fourth was Richmond Rosenthal of Mission taking 10 rounds of golf at Meadow Gardens.

• Fifth was Mike Fulton of Maple Ridge winning a 60-inch smart TV.

There was also a 50-50 draw which was won by Greta Borick-Cunningham, who took home $2,350.

Jenkins thanked local Scouts, the Ridge Canoe and Kayak Club, the Salvation Army and Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue for helping to run the event, as well as numerous local sponsors.

Groups like the Haney Neptunes, who raised about $8,000 through the fundraiser, and the Maple Ridge Concert Band, who showed up at the park on Sunday to provide a musical backdrop to the event, benefited from the race.

