White Rock RCMP tweeted that a driver was stopped and fined on Tuesday after they were caught driving on the sidewalk along Maple Street in order to avoid speed bumps. (File photo)

Rough ride for sidewalk driver attempting to avoid speed bumps

Unsafe, illegal incident happened on Maple Street, police tweet

  • May. 6, 2020 11:00 a.m.
  • News

An attempt to avoid speed bumps led to a rough ride for a motorist Tuesday, when White Rock RCMP caught him driving on a city sidewalk.

Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls said he was in a marked police cruiser at the intersection of Maple Street and Columbia around 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon when he was “perplexed” by a delivery driver in a car half on the sidewalk, travelling slowly up the hill ahead of him in the 900-block of Maple.

“The sidewalk on Maple is only about three feet wide and the driver had the passenger side wheels on the sidewalk and the driver’s side wheels still on the speed bumps,” Pauls said.

“He was travelling about 30 km per hour – about the speed he would have travelled if he had been completely on the speed bumps.”

Pauls said the middle-aged driver admitted to doing it and said he was sorry.

“Apparently he was looking for a smoother ride uphill,” he said.

Instead the result, Pauls said, was an $81 ticket, two points on the driver’s licence and a stern warning.

“If there had been other people around he could have got an even more serious fine,” Pauls – who afterwards tweeted about the incident – said, noting the practice is both unsafe and illegal.

“He could even have been charged with dangerous driving.”

