Cessation signs will be installed in Maple Ridge this coming week. (Contributed)

Routine train whistles to stop in Maple Ridge

‘Will still sound as a warning.’

Routine train whistle soundings could soon cease through Maple Ridge.

Cessation signs will be installed this coming week, Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden wrote on his Facebook page.

“Once installed, the bulletin to crews will be sent, and whistles will stop sounding,” he says.

“It’s important to note that residents will still hear whistles once cessation is implemented, from the Fort Langley side of the river and whenever the crew on the train need to announce their presence or warm someone off the tracks,” Morden adds.

“Only the routine soundings through Maple Ridge will cease.”

Maple Ridge council voted in September to stop train whistles after signing on to the Transport Canada cessation program.

First, though. 1.8-metre-high security fences, at both Port Haney and Maple Meadows Way stations, had to be built to keep people from crossing the tracks in the area.

Minor improvements at the rail crossings in Maple Ridge, required under the process, cost about $30,000. The security fencing cost about $40,000.

Other railway crossings where horns no longer will be sounded include 113B Avenue, Lorne Avenue, Ditton Street, River Road and Tamarack Lane, 240th Street and 287th Street.

The cessation decision also applies to the West Coast Express commuter system, which runs on weekdays.

READ ALSO: End in sight for stopping train horns in Maple Ridge.

 


editor@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Sensory rooms new option for mental health
Next story
More women, few minorities: Docs show results of Liberal patronage overhaul

Just Posted

Routine train whistles to stop in Maple Ridge

‘Will still sound as a warning.’

Hungry bear takes snack from Maple Ridge kitchen

Family left back deck door open during heat.

Search crews rescue kids, 6 and 7, stranded overnight on Coquitlam mountain

Father and two youngsters fall down a steep, treacherous cliff while hiking Burke Mountain

Maple Ridge stop for African Children’s Choir

Concert date is Sunday at Maple Ridge Christian Reformed Church

Jazz vespers to feature Red Velvet in Maple Ridge

Red Velvet band to perform May 26

QUIZ: Test your knowledge of Victoria Day

How much do you know about the monarch whose day we celebrate each May?

Top women’s hockey player Natalie Spooner coming to B.C.

Natalie Spooner special guest at annual Grindstone charity weekend in Kelowna

Take-home drug testing kits latest pilot to help curb B.C.’s overdose crisis

Researchers look to see if fentanyl testing could be a useful tool for those who use drugs alone

UPDATE: Highway 1 reopened after multi-vehicle crash east of Chilliwack

Westbound lanes near Herrling Island were closed for hours amid busy holiday weekend traffic

Police watchdog investigating motorcycle crash in Kamloops

A Kamloops Mountie had stopped the driver for speeding, but they raced off from the 0fficer

Facebook takes down anti-vaxxer page that used image of late Canadian girl

Facebook said that the social media company has disabled the anti-vaccination page

Raptors beat Bucks 118-112 in 2OT thriller

Leonard has 36 points as Toronto cuts Milwaukee’s series lead to 2-1

‘Teams that win are tight’: B.C. Lions search for chemistry at training camp

The Lions added more than 50 new faces over the off-season, from coaching staff to key players

Rescue crews suspend search for Okanagan kayaker missing for three days

71-year-old Zygmunt Janiewicz was reported missing Friday

Most Read