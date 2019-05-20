Routine train whistles to stop in Maple Ridge

Cessation signs will be installed in Maple Ridge this coming week. (Contributed)

Routine train whistle soundings could soon cease through Maple Ridge.

Cessation signs will be installed this coming week, Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden wrote on his Facebook page.

“Once installed, the bulletin to crews will be sent, and whistles will stop sounding,” he says.

“It’s important to note that residents will still hear whistles once cessation is implemented, from the Fort Langley side of the river and whenever the crew on the train need to announce their presence or warm someone off the tracks,” Morden adds.

“Only the routine soundings through Maple Ridge will cease.”

Maple Ridge council voted in September to stop train whistles after signing on to the Transport Canada cessation program.

First, though. 1.8-metre-high security fences, at both Port Haney and Maple Meadows Way stations, had to be built to keep people from crossing the tracks in the area.

Minor improvements at the rail crossings in Maple Ridge, required under the process, cost about $30,000. The security fencing cost about $40,000.

Other railway crossings where horns no longer will be sounded include 113B Avenue, Lorne Avenue, Ditton Street, River Road and Tamarack Lane, 240th Street and 287th Street.

The cessation decision also applies to the West Coast Express commuter system, which runs on weekdays.

