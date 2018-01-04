Royal Columbian Hospital’s new heliport now running

Helipad part of $1.36 billion redevelopment project to increase capacity at B.C.’s oldest hospital

A new helipad at Royal Columbian Hospital is open to landings, as part of the hospital’s $1.35-billion redevelopment.

The new helipad is part of phase one of the upgrade and expansion project at B.C.’s oldest hospital, which includes a new 75-bed mental health facility, as well as plans for a new acute-care tower and a bigger emergency department.

Top Stories 2017: Tragic workplace incidents in the news

As the only hospital in the province with cardiac, trauma, neurosciences, high-risk maternity and neonatal intensive care, the most seriously ill and injured patients are transferred to Royal Columbian. The project is expected to increase the hospital’s capacity by 50 per cent by the time it’s complete in 2024.

The new landing pad, located just off East Columbia Street on top of Columbia Tower, was created so construction cranes used during the redevelopment won’t interfere with air ambulance flights.

