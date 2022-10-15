EARLY INDICATIONS: Ruimy declared mayor in Maple Ridge, winning over Morden

Maple Ridge’s mayor appears to have been dethroned by former MP

It’s based on preliminary numbers, but it appears both Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows both have new mayors heading into the next four-year term.

Pitt Meadows’ current mayor retired, and incumbent councillor Nicole MacDonald was the only one who put her name forward to take over the position. That means she was acclaimed.

It appears she’ll be joined on council by returning councillors Tracy Elke (Miyashita), Mike Hayes, Gwen O’Connell, and Bob Meachen.

New to the Pitt Meadows council will be Alison Evans and Mike Manion.

On the school board front, Pitt Meadows elected Hudson Campbell and returned current trustee Katie Sullivan.

As for Maple Ridge elections, the numbers do not appear to have been submitted to Elections BC, but the municipal website shows former MP Dan Ruimy defeating current mayor Mike Morden.

Both ran on slates, and much indications are that Ruimy will be joined by his posse, which includes a newcomers Jenny Tan, Sunny Schiller, Onyeka Dozie, and former school trustee Korleen Carreras.

One of Morden’s slate, current councillor Judy Dueck, has also been returned to office.

And a lone independent, Ahmed Yousef, topped the polls.

As for school board, there’s only one new face for Maple Ridge.

Elaine Yamamato, Mike Murray, Kim Dumore, and Pascale Shaw have all been returned. They’re being joined by Gabe Liosis.

• Stay tuned for more.

