Run through cool Maple Ridge forest will help hospice

The people of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows will run together on Sunday, May 27 to help those who help people get through tough times in their lives.

They’ll be getting together for the Vista Run and Walk that takes place at Kanaka Creek Regional Park. Start and finish location is Webster’s Corners elementary, on 256th Street and Dewdney Trunk Road, with registration at 8 a.m. and start at 9 a.m. Proceeds all go towards the Ridge Meadows Hospice Society.

“More and more, we are seeing families coming together at Vistas to share time with each other in remembrance of a loved one” says Mark Vosper, executive-director of the Ridge Meadows Hospice Society.

“It is very meaningful to us when community members who have accessed our services come to Vistas to support us and I am always very touched to meet people there who have been helped by our team.”

The Vistas Run and Walk, the 21st, raises money ($345,000 to date) for the hospice society to support individuals and families in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows who are facing a life-limiting illness or who are grieving the death of a loved one.

For runners, there is a timed five-kilometre and 10-km course through Kanaka Creek Regional Park that includes paved and trail terrain, as well as some hilly spots. For non-runners there is a five-km walk route and a four-kilometre Family Walk. The start and finish line at Webster’s Corners elementary will have a number of activities for participants.

Fiesta Latina Zumba will provide the warm-up and Megan Matheson, from Showstoppers Academy, will sing the national anthem.

Tom Meier, from Johnston-Meier Insurance is again route marshall, new sponsor Westminster Savings will be a part of the Runners Resource area, while All Custom Pallet has donated custom-built podiums for the medal ceremonies.