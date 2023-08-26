Runway and taxiway makeover complete at Pitt Meadows Regional Airport

The project extended the infrastructure’s lifespan by as much as 30 years

The 2023 rehabilitation of the runway and taxiway at the Pitt Meadows Regional Airport was completed in August. (Pitt Meadows Regional Airport/Special to The News)

The Pitt Meadows Regional Airport is looking a bit more fresh-faced now, as the company announced on Thursday, Aug. 24, that the runway and taxiway rehabilitation projects had finally been completed.

This multi-million dollar project was something that had been in the works for quite some time, and with plenty of planning and additional funding from the province, the airport was able to finish resurfacing and rehabilitating before the fall season began, explained airport administration manager Amanda Zannet.

READ MORE: Pitt Meadows Regional Airport will get new runway in 2023

“The province had graciously provided us with a grant to help with the rehabilitation of our airport infrastructure along multiple taxiways and our main runway,” said Zannet.

“Thanks to the exceptional planning done by our operations team and the numerous contractors, we were able to accomplish both the taxiway and runway rehabs in less time than anticipated.”

READ MORE: Pitt Meadows airport receives $1.6 million from province

The benefits of this project go far beyond just the cosmetic appeal, and have helped ensure that similar work shouldn’t need to be done for at least another three decades, said Zannet.

“This project has allowed us to offer a safer, more effective approach upon take-off and landing.”

With the runway and taxiway rehabilitation now completed, the airport is turning its attention to the several other projects it has lined up for the near future.

“The team at YPK has worked hard ensuring the completion of our safety and infrastructure upgrades, and don’t plan to stop there,” said Zannet.

“There are some exciting opportunities that the team is currently working on, which we will be sharing with the public as soon as we are able.”

READ ALSO: Airport Day has turbulence-free return to Pitt Meadows Regional Airport

AirportPitt Meadows