B.C. Chief Electoral Officer Anton Boegman (Black Press)

Rural regions get priority for B.C. referendum mail-out

Ballot security measures aim to protect against voter fraud

Rotating postal strikes are not expected to disrupt delivery of 3.3 million voting packages for B.C.’s proportional representation referendum, Elections B.C. says.

The B.C. North and Interior, and Vancouver Island north of the Malahat are destinations for the first mail-out, along with the city of Vancouver. Voters in those regions should receive their ballot packages by Oct. 26.

The rest of the Lower Mainland and Greater Victoria ballots are going out next week, with arrival expected by Nov. 2, said Anton Boegman, Chief Electoral Officer in charge of elections and referendum votes for B.C.

Elections B.C. has an online list of communities with expected delivery dates for packages.

People who haven’t received them by the expected time have until Nov. 23 to contact Elections B.C. to have one sent to them.

The mass mailing has raised concerns that voting packages may be tossed in recycling and used by someone else. The package is designed to prevent that, with a series of envelopes that voters will need to use.

The completed ballot goes into a “secrecy envelope,” to ensure that there is no identification with votes when they are counted. The secrecy envelope goes into certification envelope, which must bear the signature and date of birth of the voter. The date of birth is the “shared secret” that Elections B.C. uses to verify the vote is coming from the person it was addressed to.

That goes into a third, mailing envelope with postage pre-paid. Completed packages must be received at Elections B.C. by Friday, Nov. 30 at 4:30 p.m.

“If the voting package is returned without a signature or a shared secret, it cannot be considered for counting,” Boegman said.

For those not inclined to trust the postal service, there are more than 60 Service B.C. offices that will have ballot boxes, and an additional eight referendum offices are opening around the Lower Mainland next week.

Boegman said experience with other mail-in referendums suggests that counting will take three to four weeks. That will likely put the announcement of results close to Christmas.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Stunting rapper killed in skydiving accident

Just Posted

Pedestrian struck on Kanaka Way in central Maple Ridge

Extent of injuries unknown

Change for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school board

Two incumbents elected along with five new faces

Letter: ‘Touched by love and support for Pete’

‘He went through so much in his life’

More court before Dutch man charged in Amanda Todd case is extradited here

Appeals must be dealt with in Europe, before charges faced in B.C.

Letter: ‘It’s been a rough decade’

An inherent sympathy for the janitors.

B.C. sailor surprised by humpback whale playing under her boat

Jodi Klahm-Kozicki said the experience was ‘magical’ near Denman Island

B.C.’s natural gas supply could see 50% dip through winter due to pipeline blast

It’s been two weeks since the Enbridge pipeline ruptured near Prince George on Oct. 9, sparking a large fireball

Mega Millions, Powerball prizes come down to math, long odds

Biggest myth: The advertised $1.6 billion Mega Millions prize and $620 million Powerball prize aren’t quite real

2 Canadians advance to finals at world wrestling championships

Olympic champion Erica Wiebe just missed joining them with a loss 3-1 to three-time world champion Adeline Gray of the United States in the 76-kg event

VIDEO: Fire destroys historic small-town B.C. restaurant

Two people were injured as fire ripped through the Hedley restaurant around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday

B.C. town’s mayoral race a tie, come down to luck of the draw

Harry Gough led incumbent Cindy Fortin by one vote on election night Saturday

Outdoor retailer MEC vows to boost diversity after online complaint

Mountain Equipment Co-op was criticized for perpetuating a white-only picture of the outdoors

Trump vilifies caravan, says he’ll cut Central American aid

Despite Mexican efforts to stop them at the Guatemala-Mexico border, about 5,000 Central American migrants resumed their advance toward the U.S. border Sunday in southern Mexico.

Federal carbon tax rebates will exceed the cost for most people affected

Officials say 70 per cent of people in those provinces will get back more than they end up paying out as fuel costs rise to incorporate the carbon tax.

Most Read