RV fire on Halloween night in Maple Ridge unrelated to fireworks

Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue responded to an RV fire on Halloween night. (The News files)

An RV fire was the only serious incident the Maple Ridge Fire Department dealt with on Halloween night.

The cause of the blaze was unrelated to fireworks or Halloween, and fire chief Michael Van Dop said it appears to have started near a stove in the trailer.

The RV, which was at a residence in the 13200 block of 224th Street, was destroyed by the fire, which occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Firefighters were called to a report of a structure fire at an apartment building, but it was determined that firework smoke was the cause of a smokey smell, and not a fire.

“There was lots of booming and banging going on. It’s always a busy night,” said Van Dop, but added firefighters responding to complaints frequently found the culprits had left the scenes.

In prior years, the Maple Ridge firefighters have put on a fireworks display for the community. However, it could not be planned this year, due to the dry, drought conditions throughout the fall, and a resulting fire ban. Van Dop anticipates the fireworks will again take place for future Halloween celebrations.

Pitt Meadows firefighters dealt with two small fires that were started due to fireworks. Both were near the Pitt Meadows Arena Complex – one was a grass fire, and the other in a container. Fire crews dealt with both quickly, said chief Mike Larssen.

He said recent rains probably prevented a more fires being ignited by fireworks.