Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue responded to an RV fire on Halloween night. (The News files)

Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue responded to an RV fire on Halloween night. (The News files)

RV fire on Halloween night in Maple Ridge unrelated to fireworks

Fireworks cause minor incidents in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

An RV fire was the only serious incident the Maple Ridge Fire Department dealt with on Halloween night.

The cause of the blaze was unrelated to fireworks or Halloween, and fire chief Michael Van Dop said it appears to have started near a stove in the trailer.

The RV, which was at a residence in the 13200 block of 224th Street, was destroyed by the fire, which occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Firefighters were called to a report of a structure fire at an apartment building, but it was determined that firework smoke was the cause of a smokey smell, and not a fire.

“There was lots of booming and banging going on. It’s always a busy night,” said Van Dop, but added firefighters responding to complaints frequently found the culprits had left the scenes.

In prior years, the Maple Ridge firefighters have put on a fireworks display for the community. However, it could not be planned this year, due to the dry, drought conditions throughout the fall, and a resulting fire ban. Van Dop anticipates the fireworks will again take place for future Halloween celebrations.

READ ALSO: B.C. teachers union says new contract puts teachers in ‘top tier’ in Canada

Pitt Meadows firefighters dealt with two small fires that were started due to fireworks. Both were near the Pitt Meadows Arena Complex – one was a grass fire, and the other in a container. Fire crews dealt with both quickly, said chief Mike Larssen.

He said recent rains probably prevented a more fires being ignited by fireworks.

READ ALSO: Pitt Meadows airport wins prestigious industry award

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firefightersHalloweenmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Shanghai Disney guests kept in closed park for virus testing
Next story
Alleged thief gives up stolen wallet after confrontation at Chilliwack store

Just Posted

Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue responded to an RV fire on Halloween night. (The News files)
RV fire on Halloween night in Maple Ridge unrelated to fireworks

Maple Ridge councillors at what will be the last meeting for all but two of them: Ahmed Yousef and Judy Dueck. (Special to The News)
‘Lame duck’ Maple Ridge council advances developments

The Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Katzie Seniors Network is hosting a talk on depression and anxiety. (Special to The News)
Free event in Maple Ridge tackling anxiety and depression in older adults

Pitt Meadows Regional Airport CAO and general manager, Guy Miller, and his YPK team received the 2022 William Templeton Trophy. (YPK/Special to The News)
VIDEO: Pitt Meadows airport wins prestigious industry award