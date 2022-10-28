Safety tips for trick-or-treaters in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Ridge Meadows RCMP had some fun with Halloween on Friday, Oct. 28. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)

The Ridge Meadows RCMP had some Halloween fun Friday morning.

In a Scooby-Doo themed press release, police said they foiled the case of a possessed pumpkin patch pilferer with the assistance of a group called MR Mystery Inc. after receiving reports of mysteriously disappearing pumpkins from doorsteps across the city.

“The Mystery Team, led by Fred Rodgers, Velma Dinkley, Shaggy Rogers, and Daphne Blake, received a tip that there might be a connection to a large pumpkin pie facility on a rural property located in East Maple Ridge,” said the Friday, Oct. 28 release.

Team member, Shaggy Rogers, and his long-time canine companion, Scooby Dooby Doo, also known as Achilles, discovered the suspect facility, where they found the suspect, a Mr. Peter Pumpkin, who was mad at local pumpkin farmers for their pumpkins having too many seeds and undercutting his pumpkin pie profits.

Mr. Pumpkin, RCMP said jokingly, will be remanded until his court date of Nov. 1, 2022.

Earlier in the week, RCMP asked drivers to be alert on Halloween night, this coming Monday, Oct. 31. And noted that fireworks remain one of their biggest issues on Halloween as they are prohibited in both Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, all year round.

ICBC and Fraser Health have also issued safety tips for Halloween.

Last year, there were 640 crashes resulting in 240 injuries on Halloween in B.C., warned ICBC. And with celebrations taking place throughout the weekend and into Monday this year, the organization is asking drivers to: watch their speed – maybe even driving below the posted speed limit in residential areas; scan the road – not your phone; to have patience; and expect the unexpected like children darting onto the road.

Fraser Health noted that with COVID-19 public health restrictions no longer in place, expectations are there will be more ghosts and goblins on the streets this Halloween.

“We want everyone to be alert and aware of their surroundings while on roads to ensure safety for drivers and trick-or-treaters,” said Fraser Health medical health officer Dr. Emily Newhouse.

They are asking people to choose costumes that are lighter in colour and to bring flashlights or glow sticks with them. Or event to add reflective material to costumes, candy bags and shoes to ensure that children are visible to drivers.

Fraser Health is also advising trick-or-treaters to go as a group, noting that it can be fun and it makes everyone more visible to drivers. An adult should always accompany children younger than 12, the health authority recommended.

Children should always walk on sidewalks, cross only at crosswalks and refrain from walking between parked cars or through front yards.

For drivers, Fraser Health is advising them to be alert and drive slowly in residential areas, to take their time at stop signs or intersections, not to drink and drive, and to take their time and watch for pedestrians.

Additionally, the health authority advised to make sure cell phones are charged in case of emergency and to check treats before consuming.

“Having a good time on Halloween means you are ending the evening safely, so do your part to stay safe and injury-free this Halloween.”