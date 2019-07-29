Safeway store soon to become FreshCo

A major retail location in west Maple Ridge will see a new look soon as work gets underway to convert the Safeway store at 20201 Lougheed Hwy. into a FreshCo outlet.

The changes include slightly reducing the size of the food store and rebranding to the FreshCo image, including the gas bar.

However, the building itself won’t change, says a July 16 report to Maple Ridge city council, only finishes, signs and colours will change to reflect the FreshCo brand. Neither are there any changes planned to the parking lot or landscaping. FreshCo was seeking a development permit to begin the work.

The Maple Ridge location is one of the first 10 FreshCo locations to open in B.C.

Sobey’s Inc., the company that owns FreshCo, made the announcement earlier this year.