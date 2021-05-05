Townhomes at ERA Maple Ridge became a hot commodity as house prices soared past $1 million. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Townhomes at ERA Maple Ridge became a hot commodity as house prices soared past $1 million. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Sales at ERA Maple Ridge show sizzling market

Downtown development sells 13 townhomes one Sunday

In a single Sunday afternoon, the last 13 townhomes in ERA Maple Ridge were sold in this red hot real estate market.

Jeremy Towning, a partner and vice-president with Swissreal Group, said house prices have been rising, and in the space of a week townhomes moved into a gap in the market for people looking to buy.

“These townhomes, at over $700,000, became a really good option,” he said, and on April 25 ERA sold the remainder of its 30 units in the downtown development.

The benchmark price for a detached home in Greater Vancouver is $1.76 million – a 20.9 per cent increase from last year.

In Maple Ridge, the benchmark is a more affordable $1.1 million, and in Pitt Meadows $1.16 million. Those represent increases of 30.4 per cent for Maple Ridge and 25.7 per cent for Pitt Meadows.

The benchmark price for a Maple Ridge townhouse is $664,000, and in Pitt Meadows $718,000.

The first phase also includes 112 condominium units that have also pre-sold in the $500,000 to $600,000 range.

Towning said the buildings will be completed by the end of 2021. They are the first phase of a three block master planned development at the junction of Dewdney Trunk Road and 224th Street, that will include some 1,000 condos and townhouses, with commercial space along Dewdney Trunk and offices.

The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver (REBGV) reports residential home sales in the region totalled 4,908 in April, which was a 343 per cent increase from the 1,109 sales recorded in April 2020.

Last month’s sales were 56 per cent above the ten-year April average, and the highest total on record for the month.

There were 7,938 detached, attached and apartment homes newly listed for sale on the Multiple Listing Service in Metro Vancouver in April. That’s a 243.2 per cent increase compared to the 2,313 homes listed in April 2020, and is the highest new listing total ever recorded in the region in April.

READ ALSO: 16% boom predicted for B.C. real estate sales in 2021: experts

READ ALSO: 1 in 3 young Canadians have given up on owning a home: poll

“While homes are now being listed at record levels, more supply is needed to meet today’s demand and help market conditions achieve greater balance,” said Keith Stewart, REBGV economist.

“Record low interest rates, increased household savings, a strengthening economy and a continued focus on living space during the pandemic are all factors that are helping to bolster demand while steady price growth is encouraging more sellers to list their homes,” Stewart added.

The MLS Home Price Index composite benchmark price for all residential properties in Metro Vancouver is currently $1,152,600. This represents a 12 per cent increase over April 2020.

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt MeadowsReal estate

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Abbotsford woman sentenced for $80K in fraudulent credit card purchases
Next story
UBC parkade project to use solar energy for hydrogen vehicles

Just Posted

Townhomes at ERA Maple Ridge became a hot commodity as house prices soared past $1 million. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Sales at ERA Maple Ridge show sizzling market

Downtown development sells 13 townhomes one Sunday

Mike Cosic is taking over as Benchmark Botanics’ new CEO. (LinkedIn)
Pitt Meadows cannabis company names new CEO

Mike Cosic was previously the CFO of Meta Growth Corp

Chameleon Cafe, located in Maple Ridge, B.C., has a permanent street-side patio. (Black Press files)
Chamber of Commerce wants Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to move barriers to patios

Chamber president says struggling restaurants, bars and cafes don’t need additional red tape

Ken Dockendorf is president of the BC High School Boys Basketball Association. (THE NEWS files)
Administrators vote to change BC school sports governance

Maple Ridge coach says athletes won’t notice a change next season

Matt Trulsen of Maple Ridge went on from the PJHL to excel in junior college hockey in the U.S. (Dakota College at Bottineau/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge goaltender excels in U.S. junior college

Matt Trulsen, brother of the late Noah, calls community support ‘amazing’

Jose Marchand prepares Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination doses at a mobile clinic for members of First Nations and their partners, in Montreal, Friday, April 30, 2021. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is coming under fire after contradicting the advice Canadians have been receiving for weeks to take the first vaccine against COVID-19 that they’re offered. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Trudeau says he is glad he got AstraZeneca, vaccines are only way out of pandemic

‘The most important thing is to get vaccinated with the first vaccine offered to you’

Ripy Jubbal of Abbotsford has received a 30-month jail sentence for the fraudulent use of credit cards and credit card data. (Facebook photo)
Abbotsford woman sentenced for $80K in fraudulent credit card purchases

Ripy Jubbal and spouse used identities of 19 different victims, court hears

Solar panels on a parking garage at the University of B.C. will be used to separate water into oxygen and hydrogen, the latter captured to supply a vehicle filling station. (UBC video)
UBC parkade project to use solar energy for hydrogen vehicles

Demonstration project gets $5.6M in low-carbon fuel credits

RCMP officers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 stand by as protesters opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion block rail lines, in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. to launch travel restriction road checks at 4 locations this Thursday

Drivers who disobey rules could be fined $575

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE – A student arrives at school as teachers dressed in red participate in a solidarity march to raise awareness about cases of COVID-19 at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. ‘should be able to’ offer 1st dose of COVID vaccine to kids 12+ by end of June: Henry

Health Canada authorized the vaccine for younger teens this morning

A woman in the Harrison Mills area was attacked by a cougar on Tuesday, May 4. B.C. Conservation Officers killed two male cougars in the area; the attack was determined to be predatory in nature. (File photo)
2 cougars killed following attack on woman in Agassiz area

Attack victim remains in hospital in stable condition

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. CDC updates info, acknowledging small respiratory droplets can spread COVID-19

Large droplets, not aerosols had been fixture of public health messaging for many months

A picture of Shirley Ann Soosay was rendered from a postmortem photographer and circulated on social media. (DDP graphic)
B.C. genealogist key to naming murder victim in decades-old California cold case

In July 1980, Shirley Ann Soosay was raped and stabbed to death

Most Read