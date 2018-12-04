The South Okanagan Real Estate Board is not worried about the market heading into the fall as prices in the Okanagan are forecasted to stay flat. Submitted photo

Sales drop 41% in Fraser Valley real estate in November

Real estate market beginning to slow down in the region

Home sales continued to slide in the Lower Mainland in November, according to reports published by real estate boards Tuesday.

Sales dropped 41 per cent in the Fraser Valley, compared to the same month in 2017. They decreased 11 per cent from October to November.

A single-family detached home dropped its benchmark price by 1.1 per cent to $976,200, compared with October.

Townhome prices fell one per cent to $532,800 compared to the month before, while condos dropped 2.4 per cent to $422,500.

“The market is shifting, albeit slowly,” said Fraser Valley Real Estate Board president John Barbisan.

“But while buyers are enjoying a more comfortable real estate environment, sellers will have to pay attention to how these changes will affect their chances at success.”

Benchmark prices continued to rise at the outer edges of the region.

Both Abbotsford and Mission saw slight hikes in their home prices.

Langley and the parts of Surrey previously expecting light rail also saw increases of around five per cent.

The Greater Vancouver region overall recorded its lowest number of sales in November in 10 years, as they dropped 43 per cent from the year before. Home prices also fell.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Newborn found in dumpster dies in hospital
Next story
BC Ferries adds extra sailings for holiday travel

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows boy, 6, finds hypodermic needle in board game

Was purchased at Value Village in Coquitlam

Campus-style business park back at Maple Ridge council

Proposal is for 41 acres beneath Golden Ears Bridge

LETTER: ‘Something other than shopping’

What about the biggest indoor swimming pool?

Christmas Haven celebrates 20 years

Held on Dec. 24 from 6-9 p.m. at The ACT in Maple Ridge.

OUTLOOK: Maple Ridge wants to be ready for when the big B-Line begins

Study will try to match land use with transportation

Seattle to officially get NHL team

West coast city will become 32nd team

Sales drop 41% in Fraser Valley real estate in November

Real estate market beginning to slow down in the region

Newborn found in dumpster dies in hospital

RCMP have issued a statement stating baby girl has passed away days after being discovered

Around the BCHL: Victoria’s young guns light the lamp and Wenatchee fans paint the ice

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening in the league and throughout the junior A world.

BC Ferries adds extra sailings for holiday travel

Later sailings include 10 p.m. and midnight departures on select dates

81% of B.C. residents want calorie counts on menus: poll

Four out of five support having nutritional info easily available, study says

Surrey man charged after Vancouver senior found dead in apartment

Elizabeth Poulin, 87, was discovered by a relative on the morning of Nov. 24

Singh tries to rally his troops as the NDP struggles to gain traction

Singh spoke to NDP staffers who gathered in Ottawa from across the country for the federal party’s annual staff forum

Royal brides’ personalized wedding touches strike a chord

The royal brides, the former Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie personalized their weddings

Most Read