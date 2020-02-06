Semiahmoo Fish and Game Club was flooded last weekend after heavy rain. (Bob Donnelly photo)

Salmon escape hatchery after South Surrey river floods

Semiahmoo Fish and Game Club uncertain how many fish got free

Semiahmoo Fish and Game Club members found themselves plucking coho salmon out of the facility’s parking lot last weekend after a significant flood washed over the club’s hatchery.

Club president Bob Donnelly told Peace Arch News Tuesday that they may never know how many fish were lost after the rising Campbell River reached the club’s coho rearing pond on Friday. The pond, located at 1284 184 St., was home to some 35,000 nine-month-old coho salmon.

“Some would survive, what percentage? We don’t know,” he said.

Donnelly said a City of Surrey rain gauge near the hatchery counted 112 mm (4.4 inches) of rainfall over a 30-hour period starting Friday and into Saturday morning.

He said the club’s only metric for counting the fish is a visual estimate when the salmon surface to feed.

“You can really get a feel for how many are surfacing to take the food. So that would be just an impression we get from not seeing as many fish surface,” he said. “So we may never know because once it comes time… to release them, we just open up the pipe that flows from the pond into the river and they make their way out.”

The river completely flooded the club’s parking lot and surrounding nature trails, and filled the hatchery building with three-to-four inches of water.

“We had to spend several hours repairing the parking lot because the water had (created) a number of holes … three-to-four feet deep. So we had to go in and repair that, but we have restored everything at this point,” he said.

Donnelly said it’s unlikely that they will seek an insurance claim because they took steps, prior to the flood, to protect electrical equipment.

“Fortunately, we (acted) in advance of the flooding and got all the equipment we have in the hatchery up off the ground. It could be damaged otherwise. We probably would have had an insurance claim if that not had been done.”

A rearing pond containing some 15,000 steelhead was protected, he added, due to a crew spending the night pumping water.

It’s only the second time, in his memory, that the club has experienced such a significant flood.

A notable flood occurred in 2008, after a heavy snowfall, which was followed by rain.

“It’s something we always watch for.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Semiahmoo Fish and Game Club was flooded last weekend after heavy rain. (Bob Donnelly photo)

Semiahmoo Fish and Game Club was flooded last weekend after heavy rain. (Bob Donnelly photo)

Semiahmoo Fish and Game Club was flooded last weekend after heavy rain. (Bob Donnelly photo)

Semiahmoo Fish and Game Club was flooded last weekend after heavy rain. (Bob Donnelly photo)

Previous story
UPDATE: Water forces dog through underground culvert in Maple Ridge park
Next story
Abbotsford hit with $318,000 fine after workers exposed to chlorine at water plant

Just Posted

Young Maple Ridge hockey player breaks neck after ‘reckless’ check

Father wants to draw attention to careless play in the contact sport

Ridge Meadows police release name of man found near trail

Coquitlam resident went missing a year ago

Karina LeBlanc named to Canada Soccer Hall of Fame

Maple Ridge native is second-longest serving member in women’s national team history

Lunar Year celebrations go ahead for Maple Ridge school despite coronavirus

Private and public school programming unaffected by health scare

People checking out Maple Ridge Leisure Centre renos

Monday was first day, grand opening Feb. 23

B.C. to reduce ICBC rates, further restrict people from suing

Premier John Horgan says benefits will increase starting 2021

RCMP move in on Wet’suwet’en anti-pipeline camps, create exclusion zone

At least four protesters have been arrested, according to demonstrators at the camps south of Houston

All tourists rescued after stranded at B.C. ski resort for several days

MOTI working around the clock to open Hemlock Valley Road

Dangerous driving sentence expected to be complicated after B.C. girl left unresponsive

Judge will face some tough decisions, says Victoria defence lawyer

Province appoints special mediators in bid to end coastal forest strike

Amanda Rogers and Vince Ready given powers to craft recommended deal to break eight-month impasse

Abbotsford hit with $318,000 fine after workers exposed to chlorine at water plant

WorksafeBC says repeated violations and lack of proper plans and assessments led to large penalty

BREAKING: Lower Mainland man on cruise ship quarantined in Japan

Langley man studying abroad is confined to his cabin as officials screen passengers for new cases

Salmon escape hatchery after South Surrey river floods

Semiahmoo Fish and Game Club uncertain how many fish got free

Strong support for expanding access to medically assisted dying: poll

The online survey of 3,500 Canadians was conducted by Ipsos from Jan. 21 to 27

Most Read