The Salvation Army kettle campaign is on pace to meet its goal in Maple Ridge/Pitt meadows, but the news nationally is not as good. (THE NEWS files)

The Salvation Army kettle campaign is on pace to meet its goal in Maple Ridge/Pitt meadows, but the news nationally is not as good. (THE NEWS files)

Salvation Army “astounded by the generosity” in Ridge Meadows

But news is not as good for national kettle campaign

The annual kettle campaign for Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries is doing even better than organizers hoped.

“We’ve been astounded by the generosity of the community this year,” said Amelia Norrie, who heads fundraising efforts for the Sally Ann based in Maple Ridge.

She said Monday morning that the holiday fundraiser is on track to meet or exceed its $90,000 goal.

“That’s pretty fantastic, given the size of our community, and the fact that we’ve been living through a pandemic for the past 10 months.”

There have been some standout volunteers and supporters. The staff of Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows Community Services took a full day of kettle shifts. Whonnock Roofing has “taken more than their share of shifts,” and the kids of the Ridge Meadows Minor Softball Association have also been keen volunteers.

She noted Canadian Tire have been huge supporters, and have point-of-sale donations for the Sally Ann this year. Then there are businesses such at the local RBC branches and Staples who have taken kettles at their businesses. Having more businesses hosting kettle volunteers makes a big difference, she said.

“It’s awesome to see those people who have (financial security) give to people who may be struggling this year.”

Nationally, the news is not as good. With just four days to go before Christmas, the Salvation Army’s nationwide campaign needs to raise $11 million to meet their $23 million goal.

Demand has increased by as much as five times in some locations this year.

READ ALSO: Safety key for this years Salvation Army kettle campaign in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

“This has been a year like no other as our nation has struggled through one of the most difficult and painful times in memory,” said Lt-Colonel John P. Murray, national spokesperson for The Salvation Army. “Thousands of families are seeking support this Christmas – many for the first time due to the economic downturn. The needs are urgent, and we have to act now.”

With pandemic-related lockdowns and limited numbers of their iconic Christmas kettles on the streets across Canada, The Salvation Army is hoping that Canadians unable to donate in person will do so online at SalvationArmy.ca or by phone at 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769).

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Christmasmaple ridgePitt MeadowsSalvation Army

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hundreds without power in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

The Salvation Army kettle campaign is on pace to meet its goal in Maple Ridge/Pitt meadows, but the news nationally is not as good. (THE NEWS files)
Salvation Army “astounded by the generosity” in Ridge Meadows

But news is not as good for national kettle campaign

Maple Ridge’s Kyle Shackley grabbed this recent picture along the dikes off 216th Street, in what he calls a rural retreat in the country with his canine buddy, Kona. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Colours of fall enjoyed along the Maple Ridge dikes

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

A power outage in the south eastern section of Maple Ridge is affecting over 600 customers. (BC Hydro outages map)
Hundreds without power in Maple Ridge

One outage in southeast part of city is affecting over 600 customers

(Neil Corbett/The News)
First snowfall in Maple Ridge

Up to 15 cm expected in the Fraser Valley

A man walks on the snow-covered White Rock Pier Monday morning. (Aaron Hinks photo)
5-15 cm of snow expected to fall in Lower Mainland

Environment Canada predicting snow to fall through the afternoon

Heavy snow falls as a man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks on the Simon Fraser University campus, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, December 21, 2020. Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning on the first day of winter with up to 5cm of snow expected for Metro Vancouver and up to 20cm for other areas of the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 41 COVID deaths and 1,667 new cases over the weekend

More than 3,600 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

BC Ferries has cancelled multiple sailings between Greater Victoria and Lower Mainland (Black Press Media File)
Adverse weather, high winds dock BC Ferries sailings between Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland

Other routes including those connecting Nanaimo are also impacted

Newborn Kenneth Louie received burns along his right foot and ankle after being in care at Victoria General Hospital. His mother, Tracy Louie, says he is slowly recovering and will return back to hospital for a check up in a week. (Tracy Louie photo)
Newborn severely burned after being wrapped in hot towel at Victoria hospital

‘It was the loudest cry I’ve ever heard,’ said mom, Island Health investigating

A one foot thick wide boulder of jade weighing 2,850 pounds is pictured in front of the Cariboo Jade Shop in May 2020. It was stolen on the night of Dec. 19, and police are looking for leads. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
VIDEO: Man recalls chase after 2,800-pound jade boulder stolen from Cache Creek store

The boulder, which is a foot thick and weighs 2,850 pounds, was stolen on the night of Dec. 19

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A highway camera view of Highway 5 at the Britton Creek rest area, as the highway remains closed. (DriveBC photo)
Coquihalla highway closed amid snowfall, multiple vehicle incidents

Highway is closed between Hope and Merritt Monday afternoon

Happier days: Black Press legislature reporter Tom Fletcher talks about the outlook for 2020 with B.C. Premier John Horgan, B.C. legislature, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jen Holmwood/Premier’s Office)
Election didn’t slow down COVID-19 aid, John Horgan says

B.C. premier’s annual year-end interview with Black Press

Houses are seen in an aerial view, in Langley, B.C., on Wednesday, May 16, 2018. A company that supports hundreds of credit unions across Canada predicts British Columbia’s housing market will remain healthy through 2021 as the province moves out of its COVID-19 slump. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. housing market to remain vibrant through the new year: report

The report also forecasts a firmer rental market through 2022 as economic conditions normalize

A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver on September 2, 2020. The British Columbia government says it is now releasing about $12 million to school districts across the province to further support the COVID-19 response.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
$12 million in reserved federal funds released to B.C. school districts: ministry

The money is part of the $242.4 million in one-time federal funding for pandemic safety measures

Most Read