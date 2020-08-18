Donations are being accepted at the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries and at Staples in Maple Ridge for backpacks and school supplies for those children in need. (Contributed)

Salvation Army expands back to school backpack program

More Maple Ridge families in need with COVID-19 layoffs

Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministry is expecting a big jump in demand their back to school backpack program this year, going from almost 400 to 500 backpacks.

The backpacks are filled with school supplies, and given to kids in need as they head back to class in September, explained executive director Mark Stewart.

Registration for the program has been extended, and families are invited to sign up to get a backpack for their children, Stewart said, referring the public to the Sally Ann Facebook page.

Stewart said his staff can see how COVID-19, and the resulting economic downturn, have put more financial stress on local families.

The bag lunch program run by the Salvation Army, for example, went from 500 lunches per week to about 2,500 per week, for the last three months of the school year.

Bee Schroeder, the ministry’s community and family services advocate, said there are more first-time families using the Salvation Army. They indicate they’re impacted by job layoffs and business closures.

“The families that I’m seeing have never used our services before, but they are [now] because someone in the family is not working,” she said.

There is a cost of approximately $100 per backpack, and the program is supported by the Ridge Meadows Community Foundation, Staples, and private donors.

Stewart said the Salvation Army will also be donating 10 laptop computers to students, and is trying to get more, because there is an obvious need.

READ ALSO: Coldest Night fundraiser not on this year in Maple Ridge

He noted the Salvation army has not been able to run fundraisers because of the pandemic, losing the annual Coldest Night of the Year and trivia night, as examples. The annual Dignity Breakfast, which would normally be held in the fall, is also in doubt.

He asks people interested in donating to visit their website, www.ridgemeadowssa.ca, or for the backpack program donations can be made in-store at the local Staples.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

maple ridgePitt MeadowsSalvation Army

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID locks out public from accused killers’ court hearings

Just Posted

Salvation Army expands back to school backpack program

More Maple Ridge families in need with COVID-19 layoffs

ON COOKING: Chef Dez offers crash course on sauces

Explore home-made sauces. They don’t have to be difficult.

UPDATE: No new cases of COVID-19 reported at Maple Ridge Seniors Village

Staff at the facility are awaiting further direction from Fraser Health

Car crashes into brick wall in Maple Ridge

First responders attended the scene at Lougheed Hwy and 225 St.

SAR team rescues lost hiker on Golden Ears

Woman lost the trail during descent, got helicopter extraction

B.C. school staff, older students required to wear masks in ‘high traffic areas’

Exceptions will be made for those who cannot wear masks for medical reasons

O’Reilly scores 2, Blues beat Canucks 3-1 to tie NHL playoff series

Vancouver looks to rebound in Game 5 on Wednesday

Hope B.C.’s new Rambo chainsaw carving is Sly-approved

Sylvester Stallone, the star behind John J. Rambo, “very proud” of newly installed red cedar work

Morneau stepping down as federal finance minister

Resignation comes as We Charity controversy continues in Ottawa

VIDEO: Cyclists cross under train in Revelstoke

The incident was caught on the railway museum’s live train camera

B.C. records 236 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

100 positive tests Friday, two new long-term care outbreaks

FINLAYSON: Next 6-12 months not the time for government to hike taxes

From following health advice and ‘doing no harm,’ to not hiking fees – one business expert has a number of suggestions

Surrey councillor asks if CERB playing a role in drug overdoses

Laurie Guerra says drug rehab manager told her CERB is ‘probably one of the worst things’ for recovering addicts

Mounties launch probe after $230K ‘disappears’ from Coquitlam Little League funds

Discrepancy was discovered when refunds were being issued for cancelled season

Most Read