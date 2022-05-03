Mark Stewart has left the position of executive director of the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries in Maple Ridge. (The News files)

Salvation Army in Maple Ridge looking for new executive director

Mark Stewart has returned to Winnipeg for new opportunity at Sally Ann

The Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries is searching for a new executive director.

Mark Stewart, who has been in the position since September 2019, is leaving to go back to Winnipeg with his wife – where the rest of their family lives.

“I just want to thank the community for all of the support that you’ve given me and my family as well as the Salvation Army over the last couple of years.

“It’s just a wonderful place to live and it’s a wonderful place to be,” said Stewart of the city.

Stewart came to Maple Ridge with 13 years experience under his belt at the largest Salvation Army in Manitoba – an operation that sees up to 500 people in a single night. He replaced Darrell Pilgrim who moved to Gibsons in the role of community ministries director for the Sunshine Coast.

Stewart made the decision to leave about three weeks ago, when he was told there was an opportunity with the Salvation Army in Winnipeg.

“That’s where our grandchildren are. That’s where our kids are. And my wife and I decided that maybe it’s time to go home,” he said.

The team at the Ridge Meadows location is incredible, added Stewart.

Stewart and his wife left for Winnipeg on April 29.

• With files from Phil Melnychuk

READ MORE: New Salvation Army boss knows about homelessness

ALSO: Homeless shelters in Maple Ridge averaging 70 people during freezing nights

