Maple Ridge kids from last year’s trip to Camp Sunshine. (Contributed)

Salvation Army sending record number of kids to camp

Ridge Meadows ministry’s 60 kids among most from a B.C. city

The Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministry will be sending a most-ever 60 kids to summer camp this year.

It will be one of the largest numbers of kids sent to camp from all the Salvation Army ministry units in B.C.

Executive director Darrell Pilgrim said the annual trips to Camp Sunshine has been one of his favourite programs the ministry offers, and it has doubled from 30 kids over the past decade, thanks to fundraisers and donors.

These are often kids from “vulnerable homes,” and might otherwise never get to go to camp, or other vacations, he said.

“Some are not gong to get a chance to go anywhere – some have told me they haven’t been outside of Maple Ridge,” said Pilgrom.

They will be going to Camp Sunrise on the Sunshine Coast in Gibsons for the week. The first camp will be from July 15-19, then two more each of the following weeks.

The kids begin their adventure by walking onto the ferry, and when they get off the boat Camp Sunrise is right beside the Langdale Ferry Terminal.

“It’s a beautiful camp, right on the coast, with a beach, beautiful cabins, and a big campfire area for skits and camp songs,” said Pilgrim.

The local ministry has raised the funds, which is $325 per child, said Belinda Carlaw, fundraising coordinator – almost $20,000 for the 60 children.

“The kids will meet new friends, enjoy good food, discover nature through hikes, splash around in the pool or ocean, participate in rock climbing, archery, canoeing, sing around the campfire and growing friendships with cabin mates and camp counsellors. Memories to last a lifetime…” said Carlaw.

The Salvation Army will host a barbecue for the families as a send-off event on July 15, and then the kids and luggage are loaded into the bus.

 


