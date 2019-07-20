Superheroes attended last year’s back to school fair. (Contributed)

Salvation Army will help 500-plus students with school supplies

Ridge Meadows Ministries taking registrations and raising funds

The Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministry is already working on its back to school program, which benefits over 500 kids.

There are some important dates approaching, and this is a program that sees some 500 students given a backpack full of school supplies – the actual list of supplies as prescribed by their school.

“Last year we helped 521 students, and we will probably reach those numbers again this year,” said Belinda Carlaw, the ministry’s fundraising coordinator.

She noted the previous year there had been 470 clients, from kindergarten to Grade 12, so the demand appears to be growing.

READ ALSO: Salvation Army sending record number of kids to camp

It takes a lot of funding, and on both Aug. 3 and Aug. 10, there will be hot dog sales at Stables to support the back to school fair with their donations. The goal is to raise $39,000, and they are almost halfway there.

Each year there is a fair where students can pick up their supplies, and there are also tables manned by Staples with extra supplies, free haircuts from stylists, parks and recreation department representatives, the Friends in Need Food Bank, immigration services, School District 42 counsellors, food vouchers and more. There is also fun to be had, including a petting zoo, cotton candy, bouncey castle and more.

“It’s a great event,” said Carlaw. “I love to see the smiles on the kids’ faces.”

That event will run on Aug. 28 at Maple Ridge Baptist Church.

Families must contact the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministry to register. They can call Sharon at 604-463-8296, extension 108, and book an appointment.

People who want do donate can do so at canadahelps.org, by searching The Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries.

 


