Salvation Army’s donation match to bring more help for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Funds raised by Oct. 31 to be matched by Weston Family Foundation

The Weston Family Foundation will match donations up to $500,000. (Black Press Media file)

The Weston Family Foundation will match donations up to $500,000. (Black Press Media file)

A donation-match put together by the Salvation Army, will mean double the funds for those in need during this holiday season.

In a social media post, the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries said, “Imagine the happiness you will bring to neighbours in need – knowing they will have food to eat today. As we continue to push through this pandemic, a growing number of families and individuals will need our assistance. Until October 31, any gift you make will be doubled to help to provide nutritious food to people in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. Donate and double your impact today!”

Weston Family Foundation will match any donations, up to $500,000, made by Oct. 31 to the Salvation Army and those funds will then be distributed through all the Salvation Army branches, said Mark Stewart, executive director of the Ridge Meadows Ministries.

ALSO READ: Call put out for vendors for Christmas Craft Fair

“During and since COVID, we have doubled our services and the need has definitely increased in the communities of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows,” he said, adding that this money, raised nationally, will be very useful for the Salvation Army locally.

Those wanting to make a contribution, can visit: https://bit.ly/3i5pmvg

ALSO READ: Boot donation to Salvation Army in Maple Ridge will help children this winter

Have a story tip? Email: priyanka.ketkar@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Only fully vaccinated people to be allowed in House of Commons precinct
Next story
B.C. to lift capacity limits for indoor ticketed, organized events as of Oct. 25

Just Posted

Pumpkins are lined up to be weighed. (Special to The News)
Hundreds turn out for third annual giant pumpkin contest in Maple Ridge

The Weston Family Foundation will match donations up to $500,000. (Black Press Media file)
Salvation Army’s donation match to bring more help for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Annabelle Green won third place overall in Female Group A. (Paul Shoebridge/Special to The News)
Three Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows skaters make their mark during Western Elite Circuit

ICBC is urging pedestrians and drivers to be vigilant as winter weather approaches. (ICBC/Special to The News)
ICBC warning motorists and pedestrians to use extra caution with change in weather