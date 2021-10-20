Salvation Army’s donation match to bring more help for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

A donation-match put together by the Salvation Army, will mean double the funds for those in need during this holiday season.

In a social media post, the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries said, “Imagine the happiness you will bring to neighbours in need – knowing they will have food to eat today. As we continue to push through this pandemic, a growing number of families and individuals will need our assistance. Until October 31, any gift you make will be doubled to help to provide nutritious food to people in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. Donate and double your impact today!”

Weston Family Foundation will match any donations, up to $500,000, made by Oct. 31 to the Salvation Army and those funds will then be distributed through all the Salvation Army branches, said Mark Stewart, executive director of the Ridge Meadows Ministries.

“During and since COVID, we have doubled our services and the need has definitely increased in the communities of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows,” he said, adding that this money, raised nationally, will be very useful for the Salvation Army locally.

Those wanting to make a contribution, can visit: https://bit.ly/3i5pmvg

