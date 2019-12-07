Volunteer Tanya Sawchuk offers little Paisley a candy cane before she boards the West Coast Express Santa Train. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Santa Train rolling into Vancouver Saturdays in December

West Coast Express arrives at stations in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows on Dec. 14

The West Coast Express Santa Train was rolling Saturday, as the commuter train is making rare weekend trips taking families into downtown Vancouver for holiday festivities.

The second trip, Saturday, Dec. 14 will be the busier train, say organizers of the local fundraisers.

Passengers can get on board the train for the donation of a new, unwrapped toy of approximately $10 in value, or pay a fare of $9.25. Included with the fare is a voucher for the Vancouver Christmas Market at Jack Poole Plaza.

Donations are given to the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society, and other Christmas charities along the route, supporting thousands of families needing help with Christmas gifts and dinner.

Trains will depart Mission City at 10 a.m., and stop at all WCE stations along the way. In Vancouver, guests can enjoy a day of shopping along with holiday sights and sounds before leaving Waterfront Station at 4 p.m. to return home. A West Coast Express North Pole Station will open at 2:45 p.m. at Waterfront station with holiday activities for the family and a photo opportunity with Santa. Eggnog will be provided by Dairyland for the trip home.

On Dec. 14, trains are scheduled to pick up riders at 10:19 a.m. at Port Haney station, 10:25 a.m. at Maple Meadows station and 10:29 at Pitt Meadows station on both days. Riders can expect to be dropped off again at 4:44 p.m. at Pitt Meadows, 4:48 p.m. at Maple Meadows and 4:54 p.m. at Port Haney. For a full schedule see translink.ca

 

