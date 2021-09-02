The Animal Protection Service says the three have been charged under a section of the provincial act related to causing an animal to be in distress. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Animal Protection Service says the three have been charged under a section of the provincial act related to causing an animal to be in distress. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saskatchewan cattle owners face charges related to animal cruelty case

The animals were taken into protective custody on April 2, 2020

Three cattle owners face animal cruelty charges nearly 1 1/2 years after 107 animals were seized from a farm near Love in northeastern Saskatchewan.

The Animal Protection Service says the three have been charged under a section of the provincial act related to causing an animal to be in distress.

One of the owners faces two added Criminal Code of Canada charges of allegedly neglecting to provide suitable food, water and shelter, and of causing pain and suffering.

The animals were taken into protective custody on April 2, 2020.

If the owners are found guilty, possible penalties include a $25,000 fine, up to two years in jail, and a restriction on owning animals for a specified period.

Don Ferguson, executive director of the protection service, says enough evidence — including detailed forensic veterinary work — is required to ensure charges are laid under the appropriate section of the act.

“We are at the mercy of how long those tests take,” he said. “In most of our cases, it’s anywhere from six to nine months.”

Donald Black, Connie Black-Sturby and Maureen Black are to appear in court in Nipawin, Sask., on Sept. 15. (paNOW)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Previous story
Canadian Chamber of Commerce urges federal parties to talk critical minerals strategy
Next story
‘Go the hell home’: B.C. leaders condemn anti-vaccine passport protests

Just Posted

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Premier John Horgan announced health care workers in privatized jobs will be brought back in-house. (B.C. government photo)
Privatized Ridge Meadows Hospital workers coming back in-house

Danika and Wesley with their younger sister (centre). (Katie Clunn/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge mother wants schools to continue online offerings for French immersion program

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Black Press Media file)
LETTER: Pitt Meadows elected officials not listening to residents

Harry Dhillon, superintendent for School District 42, sent a statement to parents about new COVID-19 procedures in schools this year. (SD42/Special to The News)
Going back to school in the pandemic’s fourth wave