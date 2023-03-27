Odelia Quewezance speaks to media before a bail hearing outside Court of King’s Bench in Yorkton, Sask. on Monday, March 27, 2023. Odelia Quewezance, 50, and her sister, Nerissa Quewezance, 48, (not pictured) were convicted of the second-degree murder of Kamsack, Sask., farmer Anthony Dolff in February 1993. A Saskatchewan judge has granted bail to the two sisters, who have spent nearly 30 years in prison for what they say are wrongful murder convictions.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell

Odelia Quewezance speaks to media before a bail hearing outside Court of King’s Bench in Yorkton, Sask. on Monday, March 27, 2023. Odelia Quewezance, 50, and her sister, Nerissa Quewezance, 48, (not pictured) were convicted of the second-degree murder of Kamsack, Sask., farmer Anthony Dolff in February 1993. A Saskatchewan judge has granted bail to the two sisters, who have spent nearly 30 years in prison for what they say are wrongful murder convictions.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell

Saskatchewan judge grants bail to sisters who say they were wrongfully convicted

Odelia and Nerissa Quewezance were convicted of second-degree murder in a 1993 stabbing death

A Saskatchewan judge has granted bail to two sisters who have spent nearly 30 years in prison for what they say are wrongful murder convictions.

Odelia and Nerissa Quewezance were convicted of second-degree murder in the 1993 stabbing death of 70-year-old Saskatchewan farmer Anthony Dolff near Kamsack, Sask.

The federal Justice Department started a review of their convictions last year, saying there may be a reasonable basis to conclude there was a miscarriage of justice.

Defence lawyers asked for the Indigenous sisters to get a conditional release while the federal review continues, and Justice Donald Layh of the Court of King’s Bench granted their request.

“I find that the Quewezance sisters have raised sufficient evidentiary matters that make their application of appropriate strength to support their release,” Layh told court Monday.

“They have raised several questionable circumstances under which they provided inculpatory statements to the RCMP in Kamsack. For example, they were young Indigenous women who had engaged in substantial drug and alcohol consumption within hours of their statements … their statements were neither audio nor video recorded.”

The sisters smiled at each other and looked over to family members sitting in the courtroom as the decision was read.

Many members of Dolff’s family left after the decision was announced.

A Crown prosecutor had argued that, even if there were issues with the police investigation, there was still enough evidence to show the sisters were involved in the killing.

James Lockyer, the sisters’ lawyer, has said the women are victims of racism in the justice system and false confessions.

READ MORE: Nearly 30 years after being found guilty of murder, sisters’ conviction under review

Law and justice

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Feds funding 3 B.C. groups to support survivors of military-based sexual misconduct
Next story
Young B.C. hockey coach dies in crash just hours before playoffs game

Just Posted

This photo from the Maple Ridge Museum and Archives collection shows a Fraser River Raft race in 1975. (P02079)
Maple Ridge museum brings back photos of raft races

Avid Maple Ridge outdoorsman Ron Paley shared multiple pictures taken in recent weeks during solo and group treks through Golden Ears Provincial Park and UBC’s Malcolm Knapps Research Forest. Whether by himself, with friends Chris and Luna, or hiking with a team from the Ridge Meadows Outdoor Club, most of his March excursions have included encounters with some degree of snow. It’s including exploring UBC’s Marion Lake, as well as the main corral, Mike Lake, Viewpoint Beach, Alouette Valley Trail, Gold Creek area, the West and East Canyon Trails, and even the beach at Alouette Lake in Golden Ears. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Still snow to be found in them there hills

Maple Ridge city hall (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge council begins budget deliberations

Chamber of commerce executive director Kristi Maier introduced the speakers for each of the Business Excellence Awards given out on March 25. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows organizations win Business Excellence Awards

Pop-up banner image