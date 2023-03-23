Spring chipping pickup deadline for Maple Ridge residents who live west of 224 Street is Monday, March 27. (Ken Alexander/Special to The News)

Say bye to branches this weekend in Maple Ridge

First spring chipping pickup deadline is on Monday

With spring officially upon us now, many Maple Ridge residents will be starting their yard work, which might include trimming trees and cleaning up dead branches.

To help with this, the Ridge Meadows Recycling Society is once again teaming up with the City of Maple Ridge to run the spring brush chipping program.

The only thing locals need to do is gather up the branches and place them at the roadside adjacent to their property by the appropriate deadline.

For Maple Ridge residents who live west of 224 Street, the deadline to set out the branches is Monday, March 27. Anyone living east of 224 Street will have until Tuesday, April 11 to set out their branches.

A maximum of three cubic metres (three feet by three feet by nine feet) is acceptable for pickup, with branches being no more than six inches in diameter and not having any thorns. Vines, leaves, bamboo, grass, and building materials will also not be taken as part of this program.

Anyone who misses the set-out deadlines can still drop their branches off at the Maple Ridge Recycling and Waste Centre, which is located at 10092 236 St.

More information is available at https://rmrecycling.org/environmental-programs/.

landscaping maple ridge Recycling

