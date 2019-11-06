(Pxhere)

Scammers are spoofing federal agency phone numbers, Canadian anti-fraud centre says

People are asked to report the calls

Scammeres are spoofing phone numbers from federal agencies to defraud Canadians, according to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

The centre, which itself has had its number spoofed, said the calls appear to come from a legitimate phone number or police detachment.

The scammers have targeted the Courts Administration Service, the Canadian Revenue Agency, the Department of Justice Canada and more.

Anyone who receives a scam call is asked to report it to the anti-fraud centre by going to www.antifraudcentre.ca.

The centre is reminding people to not hand over personal or financial information to callers.

