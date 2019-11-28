Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer. (The Canadian Press)

Scheer appoints floor-crossing Liberal as deputy leader of Conservative party

Leona Alleslev was first elected as a Liberal in 2015, but crossed the floor to join the Conservatives in 2018

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is appointing a Toronto-area MP who crossed the floor from the Liberals just over a year ago as his new deputy leader.

The Canadian Press has learned that Leona Alleslev will be named this morning to replace former deputy leader Lisa Raitt, a longtime MP who lost her own Toronto-area seat in the October election.

Alleslev was first elected as a Liberal in 2015, but crossed the floor to join the Conservatives in September 2018.

She said at the time she disagreed with the Liberals’ handling of the economy and foreign affairs.

ALSO READ: Conservative Leader Scheer dismisses two top staff in wake of election loss

Her appointment as Conservative deputy leader comes as Scheer is trying to refocus his caucus on next week’s return of the House of Commons amid widespread dissent in the party over whether he should stay on as leader.

Two campaigns have now been launched seeking to mobilize the grassroots to vote him out at his leadership review in April.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Supreme Court declines to hear extradition appeal in cyber abuse case
Next story
Pedestrian struck and killed crossing the street in Abbotsford

Just Posted

Maple Ridge shifting gears towards economy

Mayor Morden reviews council’s first year

MLAs brought free hospital parking motion to NDP convention

Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows members have issue up for review

Maple Ridge herring sale helping children with cancer

Sale started in Steveston, now at Bruce’s Country Market

UPDATE: Maple Ridge man facing surgery after accident on Tuesday

Man’s son travelling from Washington State to be with his family

Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows Christmas luncheons a ‘good time’ for seniors

Both centres have holiday closures.

Dignity Breakfast gets ‘slammed’

Thomas Haney student performs poetry at Salvation Army fundraiser.

Pedestrian struck and killed crossing the street in Abbotsford

Intersection of Clearbrook and Peardonville roads closed for investigation

Bill Peters apologizes to Calgary Flames in letter to GM after racism allegations

Peters remained employed by the Flames as of Wednesday night

Police seize drugs, $350K, arrest two men, during raids in Kamloops

Drugs believed to be cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana were found

‘It was getting terrifying:’ Toronto students attend hearing for alleged feces-thrower

The case had to be moved to a larger courtroom to accommodate throngs of onlookers

Penguins rally for wild 8-6 triumph over Canucks

Pittsburgh scores 6 times in third period against Vancouver

Cat found emaciated inside Chinese shipping container to be adopted, BC SPCA says

At first she froze in terror every time she saw a human, but now Journey is on the road to recovery

‘Awful scene out of a movie’: Woman witnesses vicious beating of senior at Abbotsford bus stop

‘The old man didn’t or couldn’t fight back’

Vancouver advocate says anti-groping police campaign isn’t enough to stop predators

The poster campaign won’t do any harm, but Hilla Kerner says lack of charges sends undeterring message

Most Read