School bus crash on the Golden Ears Bridge

A school bus crashed on the Golden Ears Bridge Monday morning as commuters tried to navigate the snow and slush left behind following an overnight snowstorm.

The Maple Ridge Fire Department confirmed they were initially called to the collision in the northbound lanes mid-span on the bridge but were informed by the Langley Township Fire Department that they were not needed so they responded to a different call.

“We both go to it but whoever gets there first decides whether or not resources are needed,” said Maple Ridge fire chief Howard Exner.

It is unclear whether there were students on the bus at the time of the crash, how many vehicles were involved, whether there were injuries or where the bus was heading.

Irena Pochop, with School District 42, confirmed it was not one of the district’s buses.

The RCMP sent out an alert Monday morning warning drivers to take care and give themselves plenty of time to get to their destinations.

“If you have to drive today please take care and give yourself plenty of time, ” said the Ridge Meadows RCMP on Twitter.

ICBC said they will be assessing the weather throughout the day for scheduled road tests.

“Class 5 road tests with snow tires are still going ahead as scheduled,” they said on Twitter, adding that if they do cancel tests due to snow, an ICBC representative will contact the affected customers and will not be charged a cancellation fee.

