School bus registration open for Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows students

Fees will be refunded if transportation services cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions

Registration for school bus services for the 2021/22 school year is now open.

The service is open to students in kindergarten to Grade 3 and their siblings who attend the same school who live more than four kilometres from their catchment area school. Students in Grades 4-12 must live farther than 4.8 km from their catchment area school to catch the bus.

Student transportation is not available for students registered in a district program like French Immersion offered at a school outside of their catchment area school.

Special needs riders can now register on the parent portal and fees are the same as eligible riders.

A paper application form must be filled out for international students that is available through the International Education Department and fees will also be the same as eligible riders.

If there are available seats on existing routes then courtesy riders will be allowed.

First priority for available spaces will be given to those that live farthest from the catchment school, younger students will be given greater priority, in addition to those in-catchment students. Following this out-of-catchment students will then be offered a seat and then those that live out of district.

READ MORE: Funding shortfalls expected in SD42 for next four years

Fees for courtesy riders will be the same as eligible riders and will not be prorated.

Transportation fees are $315 for the first child, $315 for the second child and $100 for the third child or more.

Families who are experiencing financial hardship will be eligible for a fee waiver under the school board’s hardship policy.

Fees are due by Sunday, Aug. 15.

All registered riders must use the service on a regular basis. Riders who use the service less than 50 per cent a month may lead to the cancellation of the service for that student.

RELATED: B.C.’s first electric school bus making the rounds in Victoria suburbs

Regular school bus service is only available at Blue Mountain elementary, Highland Park elementary, Whonnock elementary, Webster’s Corners elementary, Pitt Meadows secondary and Garibaldi secondary.

Students will not be allowed to ride unless they are registered, confirmed a route assignment and listed on the bus attendance roster.

School bus routes and roster confirmations will be made before Monday, Aug. 30.

The deadline for eligible students, those with special needs and international students is Wednesday, June 30.

To register go to the parent portal at parents.sd42.ca/.

Registration for courtesy riders will open Sept. 1, and fees will be due before the start of the first pick-up.

To get the application form for international students contact Lucie Bertrand at 604-466-6555.

If the school district is unable to offer student transportation services due to COVID-19 restrictions, any fees that have been collected will be fully refunded.

