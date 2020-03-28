Sylvia Russell, superintendent of schools in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows (File photo)

School District 42 provides update on continued learning plan

Superintendent Sylvia Russell says staff will be in touch with Ridge Meadows students and families

With the end of spring break in sight, School District 42 superintendent provided some information on what education in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows will look like for the next few months.

“Last week the provincial government suspended in-class instruction indefinitely to help slow the spread of COVID-19. This means that students will begin to work with their teachers and instructional support staff in different ways over the next few weeks and possibly beyond,” Sylvia Russell said.

“In the next short while, our staff will be in contact with students and families to organize for continued learning. We will be checking with you about how we can best support learning in formats that enable us to maintain a safe distance.”

READ MORE: Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows schools closed indefinitely

The school district has prepared a document to help answer the frequently asked questions that families might have. Everything from operations, to instruction, to marks, assessment and graduation are covered, and a section for additional questions is provided.

Supporting student learning will be paramount in these unprecedented circumstances.

“School district staff have been working hard behind the scenes on the necessary planning,” Russell said.

“This planning will continue at the school level next week, as teachers and principals prepare to provide students with learning opportunities.

“We want to be very thoughtful not to overburden students and families with unrealistic expectations. Our goal is to provide our students with engaging, meaningful and manageable learning opportunities.”

Teachers will connect with parents and students before the end of next week (April 3) to discuss next steps. In the meantime a list of interactive online learning resources has been e-mailed to local families, who are eager to keep their kids engaged while a clear plan is being outlined.

Russell said those with limited access to online resources will not be left out.

“I want to assure you that we are working to ensure we provide meaningful learning opportunities for all our students.”

The superintendent also touched on meal programs.

“The Ministry of Education has asked all school districts to plan for continued delivery of these programs and we are doing that planning work now,” Russell said.

“The continued health and safety of our families and staff is our top priority, and we are working closely with Fraser Health to establish all necessary processes and protocols.”


