UPDATE: Lockdown lifted after man with pellet gun found in Mackenzie, B.C.

RCMP say anyone who sees the man should call 911 and not approach

Mounties said they have found their suspect following reports of a reports of a man with a gun walking around the community.

RCMP said they responded to calls about the man walking around in Mackenzie, a community of less than 4,000 located two hours north of Prince George. Mounties said the man was carrying a pellet gun.

“No offence was committed and no one was injured in this matter,” police said.

Two schools in the area, the recreation centre and the mall were put on lockdown out of an “abundance of caution.”

