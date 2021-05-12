Schools in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows have COVID-19 exposures

Highland Park, Laity View added to list of nine with cases in past two weeks

A sign to students outside Pitt Meadows secondary. The school is currently listed by Fraser Health as having COVID-19 exposures. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Two new schools in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows School District have had recent exposures to COVID-19.

Highland Park elementary in Pitt Meadows and Laity View elementary in Maple Ridge both had people with confirmed cases of the virus at those schools on May 4, 5, and 6.

Fraser Health lists what it terms exposure events at schools, which may involve multiple cases of COVID-19. These two additions make it nine schools in SD42 in the past two weeks.

Fraser Health has initiated contact tracing to identify individuals who need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms. Those households that do not receive a phone call or letter should continue having students attend school. Those students and staff who show symptoms must stay home.

The school district also asks students and staff to do a daily health assessment, which can be found on the district’s website at www.sd42.ca.