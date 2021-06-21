Schools in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows exposed to COVID-19

Two more elementary schools in School District 42 have had exposures to COVID-19.

Davie Jones elementary in Pitt Meadows and Hammond Elementary in Maple Ridge are both listed by Fraser Health as having exposure events.

There was a person with a confirmed case of the virus at Davie Jones on June 14, and at Hammond on June 7, 11 and 14.

Fraser Health is continuing to list cases at schools in the district, and the dates when people with a confirmed case of the virus were at schools.

READ ALSO: Canadians encouraged to see mRNA shots as interchangeable as more 2nd doses open up

At any time, if parents or their children develop any symptoms of COVID-19, they are asked to please seek testing and then self-isolate.

READ ALSO: Border quarantine to soon lift for fully vaccinated Canadians

Those who have been identified as a COVID-19 positive case or close contact will be contacted directly by Fraser Health’s Public Health team with further instruction. For parents who do not receive a phone call or letter from Public Health, their child should continue to attend school. Monitor your child for COVID-19 symptoms daily.

More information and resources regarding schools and COVID-19 is available on our school resources for parents and teachers page or the BCCDC K-12 Schools web page.