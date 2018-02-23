Schools open through snowfall warning in District 42

Parents worried about accumulating snow can collect their children

Schools in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows remain open, but parents worried about driving in the snow can collect their children.

School District 42 has issued the following winter weather notice:

All Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows public schools remain open and classes are continuing. However, parents/guardians who would like to pick up their children early today due to the accumulating snow may do so.

The Environment Canada weather forecast calls for 10-20 cm of snow over a long period of snowfall, extending until late overnight.