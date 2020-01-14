Public schools open again in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, Tuesday. (THE NEWS – files)

Schools open today in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

Area recovering after flash freeze Sunday

So far, during this blast of winter in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, there are no snow days.

Read more: Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows public schools stay open Monday

Public schools are once again open today, Tuesday in both cities, School District No. 42 said online, adding that buses for special needs students are also running, while regular school buses are on snow routes.

Public schools also were open on Monday after rain and then snow, hit the area Sunday night, turning the streets into skating rinks.

St. Patrick’s School in Maple Ridge and Maple Ridge Christian School are also both open, after being closed Monday. Parents at Maple Ridge Christian are asked to call the office if they think road conditions are unsafe. Meadowridge School has been open both days.


VIDEO: Canadian investigators to visit site of airplane crash near Iranian capital
Universities across Canada to hold moment of silence for Iran plane crash victims

