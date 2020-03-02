Schools’ trades programs get some practical help

Lordco founder’s group donates

Maple Ridge secondary and Samuel Robertson Technical schools are getting a $25,000 boost to their automotive trades programs, thanks to the Ed Coates Memorial Foundation.

The foundation donated an automotive hoist to Maple Ridge secondary to make it easier for auto tech students to work under cars, while a metal lathe is being donated to Samuel Robertson. Both pieces of equipment are brand new.

School District 42’s trades programs allow high school students to earn post-secondary credits and certifications and career skills prior to graduation.

“We are so proud to be able to give back to our community and students with an interest in the automotive industry,” said Candace Gottschalk, Ed Coates’ daughter and vice-president, human resources, of Lordco, in a news release.

“My father was an innovative business leader, and our hope is to foster that same passion our family shares for this industry.”

Read more: Cancer claims Lordco co-founder

The Ed Coates Memorial Foundation was founded in 2014 after Lordco’s Maple Ridge founder, Ed Coates, passed away unexpectedly. The foundation also offers scholarships and bursaries to students in automotive, distribution and business programs.

Coates was half of the partnership formed in 1974 when he and Ray Lord opened their first 900-sq.-ft store in Maple Ridge.

Lordco Auto Parts, a Maple Ridge-based company, is Western Canada’s largest distributor and retailer of aftermarket parts and accessories with more than 98 locations and more than 2,100 employees.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Education

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Husband of missing New Westminster woman was charged with threatening wife last month

Just Posted

Schools’ trades programs get some practical help

Lordco founder’s group donates

Poetry and photo contests open for Earth Day in Maple Ridge

Deadline Mar. 6

Pitt Meadows school doors pepper sprayed for a fourth time

Second time within a week

Quilters help Maple Ridge search and rescue group

Made huge quilt, raffled it off and raised $2,500

WEATHER: A rainy Monday in Ridge Meadows

Temperatures will reach a high of 7 C

ICBC surpluses should be hands-off to politicians, David Eby says

NDP to make taking profit from optional car insurance illegal

‘Very concerning’: Travellers from Iran asked to self-isolate as COVID-19 cases increase

Nearly 3,000 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus

Gas pipeline proceeds along with Wet’suwet’en talks, B.C. minister says

‘Give us time,’ Scott Fraser says to those protesting Coastal GasLink

Husband of missing New Westminster woman was charged with threatening wife last month

BC Prosecution Service confirms Rishi Deo Sharma released on bail, due back in court March 4

Community grieving death of Squamish toddler in parking lot crash: pastor

Girl, 2, was killed while walking with her mother

Investor alert: Nearly half of B.C. young adults susceptible to the ‘trust trap’

British Columbia Securities Commission says ‘trust traps’ are questionable tips from friends or family

Victoria substitute teacher sentenced to eight years for sexual abuse of young boys

Harry Sadd, 73, abused some victims hundreds of times

As virus rumours swirl, officials say they will announce new confirmed cases

Health officials say a press conference would immediately follow any confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis

U.S. death toll climbs to 6 as viral crisis eases in China

The disease also spread to ever more countries and world capitals

Most Read