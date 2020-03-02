Schools’ trades programs get some practical help

Maple Ridge secondary and Samuel Robertson Technical schools are getting a $25,000 boost to their automotive trades programs, thanks to the Ed Coates Memorial Foundation.

The foundation donated an automotive hoist to Maple Ridge secondary to make it easier for auto tech students to work under cars, while a metal lathe is being donated to Samuel Robertson. Both pieces of equipment are brand new.

School District 42’s trades programs allow high school students to earn post-secondary credits and certifications and career skills prior to graduation.

“We are so proud to be able to give back to our community and students with an interest in the automotive industry,” said Candace Gottschalk, Ed Coates’ daughter and vice-president, human resources, of Lordco, in a news release.

“My father was an innovative business leader, and our hope is to foster that same passion our family shares for this industry.”

The Ed Coates Memorial Foundation was founded in 2014 after Lordco’s Maple Ridge founder, Ed Coates, passed away unexpectedly. The foundation also offers scholarships and bursaries to students in automotive, distribution and business programs.

Coates was half of the partnership formed in 1974 when he and Ray Lord opened their first 900-sq.-ft store in Maple Ridge.

Lordco Auto Parts, a Maple Ridge-based company, is Western Canada’s largest distributor and retailer of aftermarket parts and accessories with more than 98 locations and more than 2,100 employees.



