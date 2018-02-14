Schools in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows open today

All school buses are on regualur routes.

Lougheed Highway, seen at Kennedy Road in Pitt Meadows, is clear. (DriveBC)

Despite snow and power outages in some areas of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows overnight, public schools will be open today, Valentine’s Day.

All school buses are on regualur routes, according to the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school district.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning Tuesday for the Lower Mainland, stretching from Vancouver to Hope, with 10 to 15 cm expected in some areas.

All TransLink transit service is operating normally this morning.

All bus service is operating on regular routes including service to SFU and West Vancouer Blue Bus.

All bus loops were salted Monday night and are currently being assessed and salted, as required.

SkyTrain and SeaBus are also operating as regular service. Same for the Canada Line and West Coast Express:

Mission Station was cleared of snow. TransLink is currently working to have Pitt Meadows cleared of snow.

Regular HandyDART service is planned, but delays are expected due to conditions on side streets and sidewalks.

Supervisors will continue to assess local conditions.

Environment Canada forecasts a 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers for this morning. Windy weather is expected near the water this afternoon.

“Tonight Partly cloudy. Windy near the water early this evening.”

Thursday, the forecast is for a mix of sun and cloud, with a high 5 C.

City of Maple Ridge crews are monitoring road conditions and responding as required.

“Watch for icy conditions as this weather system moves through the region. Above all, be careful and slow down.”

Power has been restored to all areas of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows is clear of snow.