The mirrored, geodesic dome of Science World at the end of False Creek in Vancouver makes is a perfect location for a last light photograph. (John Enman photo)

The mirrored, geodesic dome of Science World at the end of False Creek in Vancouver makes is a perfect location for a last light photograph. (John Enman photo)

Science World to get $20M from B.C. for leaky dome repairs

Province also announcing additional $30M for tourism projects across B.C.

B.C.’s tourism sector is getting a $50-million boost, which includes millions in upgrades for Science World.

Following a tour of the iconic Vancouver tourism spot Tuesday (April 25), Premier David Eby announced Science World would be getting $20 million of the funding.

Eby said Science World hasn’t had any upgrades since 1986, “and it shows.”

The province says that “critical systems” in Science World’s dome are at the end of their lives, and HVAC and electrical issues “must be addressed.” The dome is currently leaking, making the theatre unusable.

The $20 million will be for “priority infrastructure repairs and improvements to the dome and other parts of the building,” and will include new electrical, energy efficiencies and other “critical infrastructure upgrades.”

Tracy Redies, Science World CEO, said the dome was initially made to last just six months during Expo ‘86.

“The future has caught up with the iconic dome,” she said.

The remaining $30 million is for existing tourism infrastructure throughout the province, to “foster globally competitive destinations, strengthen a year-round visitor economy and support sustainability, accessibility, and inclusion.” It includes new tourism attractions, campground developments, incorporating Indigenous culture and language, accessibility improvements and climate change adaptations.

The province said Tuesday’s announcement is in addition to $15 million allocated for 2023.

Some of those “shovel-projects” include the Western Canada Mountain Bike Tourism Association’s provincewide project to improve visitor responsibility on mountain bike trails and collect data on visitor use to assist with trail maintenance; the City of Delta’s project Barns to Beaches Bike Route, supporting agri-tourism and encouraging active transportation; and the Tāłtān Central Government’s signage project, supporting the implementation of a signage masterplan that includes Tāłtān language, oral history, storytelling, and worldview.

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Provincial Governmentscience worldTourism

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. First Nation, UBCIC urge banks to stop financing Trans Mountain expansion project
Next story
Drugs and 3 weapons worth $32K found in inmate’s cell at Abbotsford prison

Just Posted

Joey Meunier, and fellow scouts, his younger brother Dylan, in addition to Emily Donaldson, and Liam Nelson, cleaned up the grounds at Ridge Meadows Hospital. His father, David Meunier, who is co-group commissioner with the 1st Haney Scout Group, and fellow scouter Margaret Cleaver, were on hand to supervise. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge scout earns award cleaning hospital grounds

Ken Stewart, president of the Alouette River Management Society. (The News files)
Stewart returns as ARMS president, two more former Maple Ridge councillors are directors

Maggie Coles-Lyster (right) and the rest of the Canadian women’s pursuit team won bronze. (Michel Guillemette Sports Photography/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge cyclist wins bronze in international event

Members of IERT surrounded a vehicle stopped on Lougheed Highway on Friday afternoon in connection to a Port Moody kidnapping. (Neil Corbett/The News)
UPDATE: Five arrested in kidnapping, including vehicle takedown in Maple Ridge