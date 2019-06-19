(Facebook) Gail the Scorpion gave birth at the Victoria Bug Zoo.

Scorpion, first brought to Maple Ridge vet, gives birth after hitching ride in woman’s luggage

A Vancouver woman inadvertently brought it home from trip to Cuba

A scorpion that turned up in a Vancouver resident’s home last month following a recent trip to Cuba has now given birth.

Staff at the Victoria Bug Zoo confirm in an online post that the scorpion has produced about 20 offspring, and the whole family is doing well.

The scorpion, named Gail after the woman who spotted it in her kitchen and had the courage to capture it alive, was initially identified as a potentially deadly species found in the Caribbean.

But experts at the bug zoo have determined Gail is a less venomous species known as the Cuban scorpion or Heteroctenus Garridoi.

READ MORE: Dinner plate-sized tarantula crawls out of its own skin at Victoria Butterfly Gardens

They say Gail is doing a fine job of raising the babies, which are currently clustered on her back.

When the offspring get a little bigger, zoo officials say they will be removed from Gail’s cage in case she mistakes them for prey and devours them.

– The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Inhumane practice of carving fins off live sharks to become illegal in Canada
Next story
Vaping among Canadian teens spikes by 74 per cent in one year, study suggests

Just Posted

‘The Fonz’ gives thumbs up in letter to dyslexic students at Maple Ridge school

Students at James Cameron School reached out to Henry Winkler after reading one his Zipster books.

Scorpion, first brought to Maple Ridge vet, gives birth after hitching ride in woman’s luggage

A Vancouver woman inadvertently brought it home from trip to Cuba

Maple Ridge man faces deportation over father’s honour-killing conviction

Father lied to immigration, was later acquitted of charges in Jassi Sidhu’s murder

LETTER: The good and bad at Ridge Meadows Hospital

‘I drove to the hospital and paid $6.50 for parking.’

UPDATE: Police incident at west Maple Ridge mall

Save-On-Foods closed due to threat, police say

Scorpion, first brought to Maple Ridge vet, gives birth after hitching ride in woman’s luggage

A Vancouver woman inadvertently brought it home from trip to Cuba

B.C. woman talks about the most common, dangerous disease you’ve never heard of

Nelson’s Emma Weiland lives with endometriosis

B.C. imposes interim moratorium on resource development to protect caribou

The caribou population in northeastern B.C. has dwindled over the last two decades

B.C. sculptor depicts epic eagle battle in latest piece that took 2,500 hours

Clasped in one of the raptor’s talons is each one’s desire: a living venomous diamondback rattlesnake

Students disciplined after anti-LGBTQ signs posted in Kamloops high school

Vessy Mochikas, SD73’s principal for inclusive education, called incident a learning opportunity

Air Canada expects Boeing 737 Max to resume flying by September or October

Air Canada isn’t worried about safety of the planes, says vice-president

B.C. teen killed by falling tree near Victoria

Second youth also injured in freak incident during field trip at Camp Barnard near Sooke

Commercial fishers in B.C. now required to wear life-jackets on deck: WorkSafeBC

WorkSafeBC reports 24 work-related deaths in the commercial fishing industry between 2007 and 2018

Rossland boy finds human kindness sweet as honey after beehive destroyed

Family overwhelmed by kind offerings of strangers all across B.C.

Most Read