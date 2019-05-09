Stinging scorpion was dropped off at Dewdney Animal Hospital in Maple Ridge. (Contributed)

Scorpion found in B.C. woman’s kitchen more venomous than thought

Maple Ridge veterinarian not comfortable with bug around, taking to Victoria zoo

When the scorpion came into the Dewdney Animal Hospital this week, veterinarian Dr. Adrian Walton thought it was one of the less-venomous types, which show up a few times a year.

But an e-mail from the Victoria Bug Zoo late Wednesday told him otherwise, that it was a type of bark scorpion that packed a bit more punch.

“They’re all venomous. The question is how venomous? Right now, this is in the bark scorpion family … which is, basically, one of the more toxic species,” Walton said Thursday.

“So, I’m not comfortable having it here, so I’m going to take it over on the long weekend to Victoria.”

Vancouver resident Gail Hammond found the scorpion in her kitchen May 2 and didn’t know what to do with it. She was referred to the Dewdney Animal Hospital in Maple Ridge and made the long drive to deliver the bug to safekeeping.

That still impressed Walton on Thursday.

“Rather than just squishing it, which is what 90 per cent of people would do … this woman, she captured it … and then was willing to drive all the way from Vancouver to Maple Ridge. To me, that is going above and beyond. I consider her the hero on this one.”

Walton said if people are stung by a bark scorpion, they are more likely to get really sick, have painful swelling and should get medical treatment, and advised that if people are allergic, a sting could be fatal.

“As long as you are careful and willing to go to the hospital if you get stung, the risks of these are relatively low. But why take the risk?

“There is a risk associated with it, no matter what. If you get stung, it’s going to hurt like hell, so don’t get stung.”

People keep scorpions as pets, he added.

He also said scorpions that usually show up at the hospital are Arizona striped scorpions, which are about as toxic as a bee or wasp sting.

But a more serious type of scorpion is the “deathstalker scorpion,” which would deliver a fatal sting if medical attention wasn’t sought.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Woman finds scorpion in kitchen, drives it to Maple Ridge animal hospital
Next story
B.C. estimates $7 billion laundered in 2018, $5 billion in real estate

Just Posted

Pitch perfect: Murphy shines in NCAA

Maple Ridge secondary grad wins accolades

Scorpion found in B.C. woman’s kitchen more venomous than thought

Maple Ridge veterinarian not comfortable with bug around, taking to Victoria zoo

UPDATE: High-risk intersections get speed camera enforcement

Intersection on Lougheed in both Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows included

Request for pot store in Maple Ridge moves on

We need to be treating everybody on an equal basis: mayor

Mental health check for Maple Ridge mothers

Cheryl Zandbergen with Moms Gone Wild has organized a workshop for mothers

B.C. estimates $7 billion laundered in 2018, $5 billion in real estate

Foreign, underground cash may have pushed up average home price 5%

Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke tomorrow for avalanche control

Expect individual closures east of Revelstoke for up to two hours

Grieving mom shares vivid message against impaired driving with Lower Mainland students

‘The devastation can spread through everyone you love,’ Markita Kaulius warns

Grand Forks fire department under investigation for alleged bullying and harassment

WorkSafeBC prevention officer conducts inspection after firefighter makes report

Beyak suspended from Senate over refusal to delete racist letters from website

Lynn Beyak was suspended Thursday without pay

False alarm: Life jacket floating in the water temporarily halts BC ferries’ sailing

Lifeboats were deployed from the Coastal Renaissance to have a closer look, but no person was found

Scammers set up fake online fundraiser for family of B.C. border crash victim

Fraudulent GoFundMe page caught and shut down, as real campaign nears $100K goal

59 arrested, weapons and drugs seized in latest probe by B.C.’s anti-gang unit

Officers with Abbotsford Police and Surrey RCMP were also apart of project Para Bellum

Rescue underway for B.C. whale watching boat off U.S. coast

Seattle Search and Rescue running rescue of 45 people on board

Most Read