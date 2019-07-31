SD42 says that issue with students asssessment marks has been resolved

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows School District 42 has been advised that the Ministry of Education has resolved the issue concerning student assessment marks.

Earlier this week, many B.C. students and parents had received incorrect high school transcripts with grades lower than what they had expected.

A “tabulation error” was blamed that left many Grade 12 students with lower-than-expected final marks.

Over the past two days, the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows School District had received about 25 calls from parents and students about marks and transcripts. Lower-than-expected marks could have derailed or delayed students’ admissions to various universities or colleges.

They were directed to the Ministry of Education for more information.

Justin Beddall, with SD42, said that revised student transcripts will be posted online today.

The district has posted an update about provincial assessment results on their website and, Beddall said, they will share any further information with the school community.

