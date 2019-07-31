(THE NEWS/files)

SD42 says that issue with students asssessment marks has been resolved

The Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows School District received 25 calls about issue

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows School District 42 has been advised that the Ministry of Education has resolved the issue concerning student assessment marks.

Earlier this week, many B.C. students and parents had received incorrect high school transcripts with grades lower than what they had expected.

A “tabulation error” was blamed that left many Grade 12 students with lower-than-expected final marks.

Over the past two days, the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows School District had received about 25 calls from parents and students about marks and transcripts. Lower-than-expected marks could have derailed or delayed students’ admissions to various universities or colleges.

They were directed to the Ministry of Education for more information.

Justin Beddall, with SD42, said that revised student transcripts will be posted online today.

The district has posted an update about provincial assessment results on their website and, Beddall said, they will share any further information with the school community.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Toddler rescued by firefighters from hot car in Squamish parking lot
Next story
UPDATE: ‘Predatory’ grizzly euthanized after B.C. man survives attack

Just Posted

SD42 says that issue with students asssessment marks has been resolved

The Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows School District received 25 calls about issue

Heavy rainfall to drench B.C.’s south coast

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement ahead of unseasonably strong front

Long-time Maple Ridge tent city resident wants others enjoy cabin

Dwayne Martin moving out, but wants two-storey structure to remain until camp is closed

Letters: Been talking about housing a long time

Was stressed as critical in Maple Ridge

New seniors resource guide for Maple Ridge

Deadline is Aug. 9

Military pulls back, RCMP ‘scales down’ manhunt for B.C. murder suspects

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run from police for more than two weeks

‘Human error’ caused mistakes in 32,000 B.C. Grade 12’s transcripts: education minister

Fleming said that ‘grades will be communicated directly to post-secondary institutions’

Police probe ‘suspicious vehicle’ thought to be linked to B.C. fugitives in northern Ontario

Caller thought males could be Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni

Chill out with Dairy Queen to support BC Children’s Hospital on Aug. 8

Annual event set for Thursday, Aug. 8 across province

B.C. Conservation Service defends three arrests as officers shoot problem bears

Three people charged under BC Wildlife Act in Coquitlam

College orders ‘significant’ review of chiropractic treatment in B.C. for kids under 10

The college originally began reviewing the risks of spinal manipulative therapy for kids in April

Curds away: Police seek popular poutinerie truck pilfered from Kamloops

Frenchies Poutinerie asks public to keep eyes open for distinctive trailer

Toddler rescued by firefighters from hot car in Squamish parking lot

The child was assessed by paramedics and MCFD was contacted

UPDATE: Education ministry says ‘tabulation anomaly’ in B.C. Grade 12 marks fixed

Province is working with post-secondary institutions to make sure admission isn’t affected

Most Read