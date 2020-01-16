UPDATE: Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows public schools open as flurries in forecast

Public schools remained open in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school district Thursday morning. (THE NEWS - files)

All public schools in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are open Thursday as the morning is clear of snow and wind warnings, although flurries remain in the forecast.

“Give yourself extra time to get to school this morning,” reads a tweet from the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school district.

Meadowridge School is also open, as is Maple Ridge Christian School.

“Please drive carefully as the roads may be icy,” reads the Meadowridge website.

St. Patrick’s School, however, is closed.

Meanwhile, transit services are operating Thursday, although travel is expected to be slower than normal.

“Conditions have improved overnight and we’ve had crews working to rectify various issues which impacted services yesterday,” said Ben Murphy, with TransLink.

HandyDART will operate at essential service levels only, citing icy conditions.

About two to four centimetres of snowfall is expected Thursday, according to Environment Canada.

Periods of snow are expected to end near noon making way for cloudy weather with a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers, the weather agency reports.

There is a risk of freezing rain this morning.

Temperatures will reach a high of 1 C and a low of 0 C.

