SD42 warning families to check restrictions around holiday travel

Harry Dhillon, superintendent for School District 42, is warning students and their families to check COVID-19 restrictions before travelling this holiday season. (SD42/Special to The News)

The Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows superintendent of schools is warning students and their families about changing restrictions and quarantine measures if they are planning to travel this holiday season.

In a letter Harry Dhillon recommended those with travel plans to visit the Government of Canada website to make sure they are up-to-date on all the latest rules and restrictions.

Dhillon also recommended families check information about travel-related testing and quarantine requirements for unvaccinated children under the age of 12 and unvaccinated youth before being able to return to school.

As of Tuesday, Dec. 21, every Canadian returning from a short trip must take a molecular pre-entry test – a test that must be taken outside of Canada. Although the federal government is asking everyone to avoid non-essential travel, regardless of vaccination status.

Anyone travelling outside of Canada must fill out an ArriveCAN form, even fully vaccinated travellers. And the government is also asking travellers to complete their COVID-19 vaccine series, along with any recommended doses, at least 14 days before travelling.

According to the Government of Canada website, unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated children under 12 must complete pre-entry, arrival and Day-8 tests, unless there is evidence that the child had a positive COVID-19 test taken 14 to 180 days prior to arrival in Canada or the child is under five years of age.

For the next 14 days, the children must also:

• not attend school, camp, team sports or daycare

• not attend large or crowded settings, indoors or outdoors, such as an amusement park or sporting event

• not take buses, subways, trains or other crowded transportation

• not attend a setting where they may have contact with vulnerable people (e.g. long term care facility), including people who are immunocompromised, regardless of that person’s vaccination status or public health measures

• and stay in a place that allows the child to avoid all contact with any person with an underlying medical condition that makes the person susceptible to complications related to COVID-19, has a compromised immune system from a medical condition or treatment, or is 65 years of age or older.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows school district limits travel to support provincial emergency measures

ALSO: Head of Maple Ridge Teachers Association says mask mandate for all Grades would be supported

“I recognize this last year, like the one before, has been a challenge for students and families,” said Dhillon as he wished the student community a joyful and relaxing holiday season.

“Despite these obstacles, your patience and perseverance has helped bring a sense of normalcy to our school communities and I look forward to following with great pride the continued success and accomplishments of our students in the new year.”

“As we get ready for some much-needed time off, I want to wish all of you a safe and happy holiday. Our school communities are looking forward to welcoming students back to their classrooms on Monday, January 3, 2022, after this well-deserved break,” he said.